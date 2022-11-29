My Hero Academia creator Horikoshi taking another break raises concerns about his health

My Hero Academia will most likely be going on another week's hiatus after mangaka Kohei Horikoshi announced that he is in need of a break. It seems that the writer has run into health issues and will need time off.

This is not the first time Horikoshi has worked himself sick. Following the announcement by the manga's Twitter account, the anime community raised concerns about his health, with many saying that some time off should get him back up to speed.

Fans worried after My Hero Academia creator Horikoshi decides to take a break after chapter 374

Rukasu @RukasuMHA #MHA374 The chapter is only 13 pages long and there's a break next week, so let's hope Horikoshi comes back fully restored The chapter is only 13 pages long and there's a break next week, so let's hope Horikoshi comes back fully restored 😢 #MHA374

Kohei Horikoshi will not be coming out with chapter 375 of the series next week. Instead, it will be delayed by a week, and fans can expect the chapter to air on December 11, 2022. The reason for this delay is the poor health of the writer, though the exact cause has not been revealed.

Previously, Horikoshi had to take a week off due to similar reasons. Since the beginning of the Final Act, the author has frequently taken a break and returned with some truly amazing panels.

The announcement pushed the anime community into a state of worry, given the number of times this has happened. With chapter 375 delayed by a week, fans are waiting patiently and have offered their prayers and good wishes for Horikoshi's health. The community fully supports the mangaka and hopes he gets well as soon as possible.

Fans show their full support and best wishes for the ailing Kohei Horikoshi

Hearing the news, My Hero Academia fans took to Twitter to show their support by wishing him the best for his health. Many were glad he was taking a break and wished for the writer to take a considerable amount of time off and return only when their health was 100%.

#MHA374 twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… Rukasu @RukasuMHA #MHA374 The chapter is only 13 pages long and there's a break next week, so let's hope Horikoshi comes back fully restored The chapter is only 13 pages long and there's a break next week, so let's hope Horikoshi comes back fully restored 😢 #MHA374 Horikoshi!!!! Thank you for all your hard work! He deserves all the breaks! I'm glad he's getting one~ Horikoshi!!!! Thank you for all your hard work! He deserves all the breaks! I'm glad he's getting one~ #MHA374 twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…

Yasser🌹 @YasserMontasse5 @JaegerTwice Horikoshi also puts the most effort and details in his art compared to everyone else in Jump, if anyone deserves to have frequent breaks it's definitely him. @JaegerTwice Horikoshi also puts the most effort and details in his art compared to everyone else in Jump, if anyone deserves to have frequent breaks it's definitely him.

crystal ✨ #1 hawks stan @hawksheaux I really hope Horikoshi uses the break to truly rest. I really hope Horikoshi uses the break to truly rest.

Needless to say, I'm super excited for next time. Here's hoping Horikoshi can go all out on Uraraka v Toga after this break.



'Till then, thanks for reading. Take care! Needless to say, I'm super excited for next time. Here's hoping Horikoshi can go all out on Uraraka v Toga after this break.'Till then, thanks for reading. Take care! #MHA374Needless to say, I'm super excited for next time. Here's hoping Horikoshi can go all out on Uraraka v Toga after this break.'Till then, thanks for reading. Take care! https://t.co/7ZPqHTYgd6

IzuOcha💚💖TanKana❤️💜and Lumity🤎💜StanACC @BistratoAnthony @Delightful_Nerd Yup Horikoshi deserve the break and so the another mangakas and probably people think is easy to be a mangaka because drawing but It's not that easy it would damage the health of the body too if they think is easy than they are hypocrites @Delightful_Nerd Yup Horikoshi deserve the break and so the another mangakas and probably people think is easy to be a mangaka because drawing but It's not that easy it would damage the health of the body too if they think is easy than they are hypocrites

x @shigarakinegs @RukasuMHA dw horikoshi after break always blesses us. i hope if he’s feeling sick he takes more time off tho @RukasuMHA dw horikoshi after break always blesses us. i hope if he’s feeling sick he takes more time off tho

ber ☁️ @theetouya i truly believe horikoshi should have taken at least a month break before beginning the final arc just like other mangakas i truly believe horikoshi should have taken at least a month break before beginning the final arc just like other mangakas

My Hero Academia chapter 374 recap

The opening panel of My Hero Academia's last chapter featured the return of Kurogiri and a dismayed Present Mic. Titled "Butterfly Effect," the chapter depicted the weather description in America concerning Japan. It showed how the news anchor had been influenced by All For One's doing.

Elsewhere, Dabi had woken once more at Kamino Ward with a raging flame. The flames were burning his own body, and he didn't have much time to survive. Dropping the idea of facing Shoto, Dabi decided to use the last of his power to reach for his father at the Gunga Mountain Villa despite Shoto's taunts.

Panning to the flying U.A. fortress, Deku continued his battle against Shigaraki/AFO in My Hero Academia chapter 374. Meanwhile, Aizawa and Monoma were continuously erasing the villain's quirks. Suddenly, a warp gate appeared with Present Mic and Kurogiri coming through.

Shifting focus once more, this time it was All for One vs Endeavor and Hawks at the Gunga Mountain Villa. AFO explained the microchip in Shigaraki's hand, which made Kurogiri move and come to his aid.

Two more warp gates appeared, with Dabi and Toga disguised as Twice stepping through. She was carrying Froppy's binoculars, suggesting that Uraraka and Asui were in dire states. Knowing what was coming, Hawks urged the heroes to take down AFO immediately.

Final Thoughts

As mentioned, My Hero Academia released chapter 374 on Monday, November 28, 2022, and will be going on a break for a week due to mangaka Kohei Horikoshi's health. The next chapter, i.e., chapter 375, can be expected to air on Monday, December 11, 2022 (timings subject to change as per time zone).

Following news of Horikoshi's break, fans showed immense support and prayed for his wellbeing. The community hopes he recovers soon and will be ready to draw the next chapter only when he feels healthy enough. For now, the week off should do him good, and hopefully, he will return fully fit.

