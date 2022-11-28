My Hero Academia: Can Endeavor win against Dabi with Hawks' help?

My Hero Academia has given us some great villains, each distinct in their own right. While some have been outright evil, others have been forced to turn to the dark side. Such is a villain named Dabi, who falls in the latter category. Revealed to be Toya Todoroki, he did not begin as evil. However, regrettable circumstances compelled him to take drastic measures.

His goal was to take everything away from his father, whom he so sorely despised. Endeavor does not have the best parenting record, which is quite evident from the state of his family. Nonetheless, a face-off between the two wouldn't end well for either competitor. But what if Endeavor received help?

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia: Will Endeavor be able to trounce Dabi with help from Hawks?

Dabi has been highly regarded for his battle prowess in the League of Villains. A combination of his blue flames and sharp intellect make him a tough match for any of My Hero Academia's Pro Heroes. Even so, the stakes of the fight would be high, especially for Endeavor and Dabi.

Dabi sees but one goal

Dabi, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Dabi had solely one goal in mind - to ruin his father. Here's how it came to that. Endeavor couldn't surpass All Might and hence, sought his heir to do so. He arranged a marriage with a woman known as Rei Himura, who possessed an ice Quirk. This was essential for him to achieve his goal of having the perfect offspring.

Thinking Dabi, aka Toyo Todoroki, could be the one, Endeavor drove him to insanity to get what he wanted. Endeavor considered him a failed project when his body couldn't handle the fire he produced. Following Shoto's birth, Toya was no longer the favorite child and was cast aside.

Toya Todoroki, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Thus, Toya faked his death and donned the mask of the villainous Dabi. From then on, he only cared about leveling the score with his father. Toya's Quirk, rumored to be called Cremation, was a powerful one. His blue flames burned brighter than Endeavor's orange Hellfire and could heat up to 2,000°C (3,632°F). It was one of the hottest flames in My Hero Academia.

However, this was the biggest drawback of his powers, as he would burn himself when using his Cremation Quirk. This drawback led Endeavor to discard him. But despite this limitation, he still used his flames expertly.

Number 1 and Number 2 Heroes

Endeavor, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

After All Might bowed out of the Hero scene, Endeavor received the rank of Number 1 Pro Hero, with Hawks behind him at Number 2. The two have formed the unlikeliest friendship and quite a powerful one.

Enji Todoroki, aka Endeavor, grew through My Hero Academia, realizing his sins and attempting to repent and fix his broken family. He was given the Number 1 title for a good reason. Hellflame, Endeavor's Quirk, was incredibly powerful and could do severe damage. Additionally, he had a range of moves to use as well.

Keigo Takami, aka Hawks, was the mole operating at the Villains' End. From a young age, he was trained in espionage and combat. His Quirk, Fierce Wings, was quite handy given its wide range of abilities. However, in the Paranormal Liberation War Arc, Dabi's flames burned them. Since then, he has had to use prosthetic wings and katana blades over his red feather blades.

The battle

If pitted against each other, Endeavor would undoubtedly be Dabi's focus. He would likely relentlessly attack his father out of his hatred for him. Hawks would, of course, be present to aid the Number 1 Hero, just like when a High-End Nomu attacked, and the two Heroes combined their strengths to fight it off. Hawks' feathers helped propel Endeavor at the Nomu time and again and played a crucial role in the final push to end the villain.

Meanwhile, Dabi has proven himself to be a seasoned fighter in My Hero Academia. His flames burn brighter and hotter than his father's. Despite his weakness, he was able to use his flames to quite an extent. Cunning as well, he has shown his craftiness in surprise attacks and one-shotting his opponents.

Final Thoughts

Dabi in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Even with Hawks' help, Endeavor might not be able to defeat Dabi in My Hero Academia, as his emotions would hold him back from unleashing his power. Also, Hawks is not the fighter he once was. His prosthetic wings and katana cannot be compared to the real thing.

Meanwhile, Dabi would go all out as his hatred and anger would fuel his flames to ruin Endeavor. He defeated Hawks before and could probably do it again, though the latter would have his defenses up. But even together, they wouldn't be able to best Toya.

