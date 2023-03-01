Heavenly Delusion: Release date, where to watch, cast, and more

Masakazu Ishiguro’s Seinen masterpiece, Tengoku Daimakyou, widely acclaimed as Heavenly Delusion, has finally announced its release date, which fans of the original manga series eagerly awaited. The series will premiere on April 1, 2023, according to the show's official website.

Besides the premiere, the anime revealed its entire cast, who will play pivotal roles in the sci-fi adventure series. The opening and ending theme songs provided by BiSH and ASOBI Doumei have also been disclosed.

Heavenly Delusion will be exclusively streamed on Disney Plus worldwide

Heavenly Delusion will air on Saturday, April 1, 2023, on TOKYO MX and other renowned Japanese syndications, such as Hokkaido TV, RKB Mainichi Broadcasting, TV Aichi, MBS, and BS11. The release timings have not yet been made public.

The anime also surprised fans by finally breaking the silence on the series’ international release. According to the anime's official website, the series will be broadcast globally on Disney Plus.

Before the anime’s grand release, Heavenly Delusion will take to the Blue Stage at the Anime Japan 2023 event on March 25. Gen Sato (Maru), Sayaka Senbongi (Kirko), Hibiku Yamamura (Tokio), and Fukuen (Mimihime) will be joining the event.

Denpa, the official English publisher of the manga series, describes the plot as:

"Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways, it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hellscape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by mysterious yet powerful supernatural beings."

It continues:

"Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality.

Here’s the list of the entire cast of Heavenly Delusion:

Gen Sato as Maru

Sayaka Senbongi as Kiruko

Hibiku Yamamura as Tokio

Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Kona

Misato Fukuen as Mimihime

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Shiro

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Kuku

Misato Matsuoka as Anzu

Yūki Shin as Taka

Kazuya Nakai as Robin Inazaki

Masako Isobe as Encho

Tadashi Mutou as Sawatari

Atsumi Tanezaki as Aoshima

BiSH, the popular Japanese idol girl group that provided theme songs for Black Clover and Fairy Tail, will be singing the opening song, "Innocent Arrogance," in Heavenly Delusion. The ending theme song "Daremo Karemo Dokomo Nanimo Shiranai" will be performed by ASOBI Doumei, the rising duo known for their single "Complain - Kiiteyo Saikin Kareshigasa."

