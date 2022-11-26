Heavenly Delusion gets an official trailer, primary staff revealed

Since Kodansha announced Heavenly Delusion’s anime adaptation on October 22, 2022, fans of the original manga series have eagerly awaited the trailer’s release. The wait is finally over, as the series' official website and the YouTube channel of Avex Pictures dropped the first trailer for the anime, giving a brief glimpse of the world of Masakazu Ishiguro’s Heavenly Delusion.

While the trailer revealed the entire staff behind the anime production, the official cast members remain undisclosed. Aside from the 2023 release window, the exact date and streaming platforms haven’t been announced yet.

Follow along with this article to learn more about Heavenly Delusion’s staff members and what the creator had to say about the anime adaptation.

Hirotaka Mori will direct Heavenly Delusion alongside series composition writer Makoto Fukami

Hirotaka Mori has established his name as a renowned director in the anime industry. He is known chiefly for being one of the episode directors in the One Piece series. Moreover, he has also garnered a lot of praise for working on the sixth episode of ERASED as a storyboard and episode director.

Mori will be directing Heavenly Delusion with Makoto Fukami, the series composition writer known for his commendable job in the Psycho-Pass franchise as a screenplay writer. The anime is being animated by Production I.G., the studio known for producing the first three seasons of Attack on Titan.

jamal @GetInTheMecha

youtu.be/62_aXZGkG3E Really interesting choice of director for this anime - looking forward to seeing how it meshes with Kaneko's art direction and Hitose's colour design sensibilities. Really interesting choice of director for this anime - looking forward to seeing how it meshes with Kaneko's art direction and Hitose's colour design sensibilities.youtu.be/62_aXZGkG3E https://t.co/azcwM9iW4w

Here is the complete list of staff members for the production behind Heavenly Delusion:

Creator: Masakazu Ishiguro

Director: Hirotaka Mori

Series Composition: Makoto Fukami

Firearm Design: Akira Takada

Mechanical Design: Shinnobu Tsuneki

Color Design: Izumi Hirose

Art Director: Yuji Kaneko

Motion Graphics: Takemune Oshiro

2DW : CAPSULE, Akiko Hamanaka

3D: Directrain, IG3D, 5 (five)

Cinematographer: Shuntaro Waki

Editing: Kumiko Sakamoto

Sound Director: Eriko Kimura

Music: Kensuke Ushio

Studio: Production I.G

Denpa, the North American publishing company, has licensed the series for English release, and here’s how it describes the story:

"Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways, it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hellscape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by mysterious yet powerful supernatural beings."

It continues:

"Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality."

Daily Soremachi @dailysoremachi Stop right here in the trailer.



That's all you needed if you wanted to know whether this series would be good or not.



Masakazu Ishiguro.



Man only writes hits, never misses. Legendary yet underrated mangaka.



Soremachi, Tengoku Daimakyou, Nemurubaka, Getenrou and so much more. Stop right here in the trailer.That's all you needed if you wanted to know whether this series would be good or not.Masakazu Ishiguro.Man only writes hits, never misses. Legendary yet underrated mangaka. Soremachi, Tengoku Daimakyou, Nemurubaka, Getenrou and so much more. https://t.co/5qtrXyXAXQ

Creator Masakazu Ishiguro is immensely excited about Heavenly Delusion receiving an anime adaptation from Production I.G. as he says:

"For me, anime best depicts the desolate beauty and despair of the ruined everyday scenery. However, since I am a manga artist, I struggled with black and white still images, but I never thought an animation project would start. I can't wait to see what kind of journey Kirko and Maru will take when they are brought to life in the anime."

Mike @MikeyBuysManga Volume 4 of Heavenly Delusion by Masakazu Ishiguro just arrived in the mail. I heard there's going to be an adaptation by Production I.G next year, which is awesome, because they've made A LOT of my favorite anime (Ghost in the Shell, Jin-Roh, Blood+) Volume 4 of Heavenly Delusion by Masakazu Ishiguro just arrived in the mail. I heard there's going to be an adaptation by Production I.G next year, which is awesome, because they've made A LOT of my favorite anime (Ghost in the Shell, Jin-Roh, Blood+) https://t.co/8HJ5bqHW5Y

The trailer makes it apparent that Production I.G. has once again lived up to everyone's expectations with its enthralling animation. Still, fans are disappointed as Kiruko and Maru’s voice actors haven't been revealed yet. However, as 2023 is only a few weeks away, the creator and the production house will announce additional details soon.

Poll : 0 votes