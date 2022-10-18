Heavenly Delusion is announced to receive an anime adaptation

Masakazu Ishiguro’s Tengoku Daimakyō, also known as Heavenly Delusion, is a well-acclaimed seinen manga series whose popularity skyrocketed in no time with its first volume’s release. On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Kodansha announced that the sci-fi adventure series will soon receive an anime adaptation thanks to one of Japan's most renowned studios, Production I.G.

The unexpected news excited fans around the world immensely. Though the staff, cast, and theme songs remain a mystery, they are expected to be disclosed soon. Continue reading the article to learn everything about Heavenly Delusion.

Masakazu Ishiguro’s Heavenly Delusion will premiere on 2023

Although the announcement revealed that Heavenly Delusion would premiere in 2023, the specific dates are still unknown. The creator, Masakazu Ishiguro, drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement, featuring Maru and Kiruko, the two main characters of the series, looking at a signboard that reads "Anime Decision" in Japanese.

Heavenly Delusion will be animated by Production I.G, the studio that garnered a lot of praise from around the world for Attack on Titan, Haikyuu!!, Psycho-pass, Great Pretender, Kuroko no Basket, Ghost in the Shell, and many more.

Denpa has licensed the series for English language release, and here’s how it describes the story:

"Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways, it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hellscape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by mysterious yet powerful supernatural beings."

It continues,

"Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality."

Masakazu Ishiguro’s Heavenly Delusion got serialized in Kodansha's seinen manga magazine Monthly Afternoon on January 25, 2018. Tasuku Watanabe, who worked as a background artist in The Place Promised in Our Early Days and The Garden of Words, two of Makoto Shinkai’s anime films, directed a promotional video for the manga series before the release of its first volume on July 3, 2018.

The manga series ranked first place in the Top 20 manga series of Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2019 for the category of highest male readers. Later that same year, Brutus magazine listed the series in its list of "Most Dangerous Manga," which focused on the series’s prominent works with the most "stimulating" and thought-provoking themes.

Moreover, during the 24th and 25th Japan Media Art Festivals held in 2021 and 2022, the manga series became one of the Jury Recommended Works, Masakazu Ishiguro’s most significant achievements to date.

