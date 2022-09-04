One Piece Film: RED release month in the US is confirmed, and fans are ecstatic

The One Piece franchise retains a huge fanbase in the United States, and after the release date of One Piece Film: RED got announced in Japan, fans were thrilled, but they still wished to know when the movie was going to drop in their country specifically. During the USC TrojansOwlsice Owls' NCAA football highlights, the official YouTube channel of USCAthletics announced that the film's theatrical release in the US would be in October 2022.

While no exact dates have been revealed at the moment, it can be expected that Crunchyroll will come up with undisclosed details soon. Countries like France, Switzerland, Romania, India, and Germany have unveiled theatrical release dates, but Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, including the US, are yet to announce the exact release dates.

One Piece Film: RED is set to release in the US on October 2022

Crunchyroll, the official distributor of the film in the US, revealed earlier in the Anime Expo held on July 2, 2022, in Los Angeles, that the company will release the movie in both subbed and dubbed versions. October 2022 unquestionably remains a very unspecific release date, but all fans can do in the meantime is stay patient until further announcement.

Recently, One Piece Film: RED has created a milestone by surpassing the box office budget of Tom Cruise’s smash hit Top Gun: Maveric by .03 billion, and fans can’t stop rejoicing over the anime’s new achievement. On August 4, 2022, the One Piece manga set a Guinness World Record by surpassing the distribution of over 500 million copies.

Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero became some of the highest-grossing anime films in the US, which is why One Piece Film: RED, one of Shonen’s Big 3 is anticipated to surpass the expectations of fans around the world.

Here's how One Piece Film: Red's official website describes the plot:

"The story takes place on an island where Uta, the world’s favorite diva, performs for the first time in public. Uta’s singing voice, which she sings with while concealing her true identity, has been described as “otherworldly,” and while the venue is filled with Straw Hats led by Luffy, pirates, navy, and fans from all over the world who have come to enjoy her voice, Uta’s voice is heard in a new light. The curtain rises on the story with the shocking revelation that she is "Shanks’ daughter!"

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

