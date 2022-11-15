New Attack on Titan illustration by Hajime Isayama brings the rumble to Paris

Hajime Isayama, the creator and illustrator of Attack on Titan, has recently dropped a new illustration to commemorate the upcoming French Comic Festival, d’Angoulême. The festival will be held from January 26-29, 2023.

The new beautifully drawn sketch shows the Eiffel Tower surrounded by a plethora of Titans on Eren Jeager’s Attack Titan’s head like a crown. Pika Edition, the French manga publisher of the series, already revealed earlier this year that Hajime Isayama is all set to visit France to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Attack on Titan manga.

Fans there and all the anime enthusiasts worldwide are now eagerly awaiting the celebration of the Comic Festival, d’Angoulême in France.

Besides Attack on Titan’s Hajime Isayama, more mangakas will also join the stage at the Comic Festival, d’Angoulême 2023

Junji Ito, one of the most renowned mangakas known for Uzumaki, The Enigma Of Amigara Fault, Venus In The Blind Spot, and other popular horror manga stories, will be at the Comic Festival, d’Angoulême.

Ryoichi Ikegami, who is known for his notable works like Crying Freeman, Sanctuary, and Mai: The Psychic Girl, will also be present at the 2023 iteration of the festival.

Though anime enthusiasts in France anticipated more mangakas to show up at the festival, only three artists' visits have been formally announced. With 2023 just a month away, Pika Edition will share more details on the festival.

Festival international de la bande dessinée d'Angoulême, more commonly known as the Comic Festival, d’Angoulême is the second-largest comics festival in Europe, after Italy’s Lucca Comics & Games. Apart from Attack on Titan’s 10th-anniversary celebration in France, fans of the series expect Hajime Isayama to win the Grand Prix de la ville d'Angoulême award.

The said award is the most prestigious lifetime achievement award of the event, given to mangas and comics authors.

About the Attack on Titan series:

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3

Scheduled for 2023!



More: 【New Key Visual】Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3Scheduled for 2023!More: shingeki.tv/final/ 【New Key Visual】Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3Scheduled for 2023!✨More: shingeki.tv/final/ https://t.co/mROJ2WUL8a

Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan manga got serialized in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from September 9, 2009 to April 9, 2021, with chapters collected into 31 tankobon volumes. The series received an anime adaptation by Wit Studio, alongside director Tetsuro Araki on the first season.

Masashi Koizuka directed the second and third seasons. Later, the anime was announced to have changed studios, where MAPPA took over Wit Studio to produce the final season.

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts "Attack on Titan: Final Season" Part 3 will be the final installment in the series and will completely adapt the manga. "Attack on Titan: Final Season" Part 3 will be the final installment in the series and will completely adapt the manga. https://t.co/3g9fnKAvsT

Crunchyroll has been streaming all seasons of the anime, and here's how it describes the story:

Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls.

It continues:

But even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!

D.K. @DanKantori Yu Horiuchi and his only cut from Attack on Titan the Final but, still today, it does impress me with its fluidity. Yu Horiuchi and his only cut from Attack on Titan the Final but, still today, it does impress me with its fluidity. https://t.co/zwev7FnSVa

With 110 million copies in circulation worldwide, Attack on Titan has become one of the best-selling manga series of all time. The manga series garnered a lot of praise for its enthralling storyline, unique concept, and fascinating characters.

Attack on Titan's manga series has received several prestigious awards like the Kodansha Manga Award, the Attilio Micheluzzi Award, and the Harvey Award.

