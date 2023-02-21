Dr. Stone season 3 titled, Dr. Stone: New World is set to premiere in April 2023. Following the release of the second season of the show, fans are now eagerly awaiting the next installment, which is just around the corner. To fans' excitement, it was announced that the series will be streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll.

The upcoming season of the series was confirmed at Jump Festa earlier this year. Dr. Stone season 3 will reportedly depict the events of the Source of the Petrification Saga. Thus, expectations and excitement are rising as the premiere date draws near.

Dr. Stone season 3: Streaming details, what to expect, and more

Dr. STONE EN @DrStone_EN Dr. STONE New World Official Teaser! Is this exhilarating or what?! 🧪🪨 Dr. STONE New World Official Teaser! Is this exhilarating or what?! 🧪🪨 https://t.co/4dFbXvRBgR

Dr. Stone is a shonen anime based on a manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by the South Korean artist Boichi. With the anime adaptation, the popularity of the series has expanded and attracted a lot of interest from fans all around the world.

The sci-fi anime series has two seasons with one TV special and the third just around the corner. The storyline of the upcoming season will progress as a direct sequel to the second season, taking the characters to a treasure island while introducing new characters to the group.

Since the conclusion of season 2 of Dr. Stone in March 2021, fans have been waiting for the new installment to continue after Stone Wars. At the Super Stage event during Jump Festa 2023, a new promotional video for Dr. Stone: New World was launched. The video came with the confirmation that Dr. Stone season 3 would premiere in April 2023.

Streaming details

Dr. Stone season 3 will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll. Before the third season premieres, fans all over the world can catch up on all the previous episodes on Crunchyroll.

The upcoming season will arrive in April as part of the Spring Anime Season line. Thus, there will be stiff competition as many fresh shows gear up to make their debut during this time. Some big titles will also be seen making a comeback, including Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan.

Nevertheless, the anime is sure to make headlines after its premiere as fans wait to stream it on Crunchyroll. It is an American subscription video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service owned by Sony Group Corporation. It has a huge collection of anime that is streamed globally.

What to expect from season 3?

In the upcoming season, the group will go on a new adventure, in which they will use their resources to research the Petrification light. The Kingdom of Science's journey to the other side of the planet will be the center of Dr. Stone season 3.

Senku's goal was elaborated in detail in Dr. Stone: Ryusui as he intended to solve the riddle of the green light that petrified humanity 3,000 years ago.

Dr. Stone: New World. (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Senkuu thought the Petrification light originated from the other side of the planet and wanted to find out where it came from. The special episode focused on Senkuu and his team's attempts to build a ship, after which they hired a talented captain, Ryusui Nanami, to guide them during the journey.

Thus, season 3 will pick up from this point, with the group striving to uncover the secrets behind the blinding light that transformed humans into stones.

Poll : 0 votes