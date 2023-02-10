The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2: release date, what to expect and more

The second trailer for the highly anticipated second installment of the anime, The Ancient Magus' Bride, was released recently. People who have already seen the first trailer know what all the hype is about. Since the first trailer was released in January 2023, it is clear that the anime is about to be a part of the spring anime season.

After the first season, fans were left with a few unanswered questions, and both trailers for the second season reassured them that they would be answered. For those who consider themselves a part of this hype, this article will discuss everything one needs to know about the second season of the series.

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 will hit the screens on April 6, 2023

The first trailer debuted on January 12, 2023, and it revealed the date of the anime's premiere, which is April 6, 2023. This will eventually lead to this anime being included in the year's summer-spring anime lineup.

Furthermore, following the release of the second trailer on February 9, everyone is certain of the release date and appears to be eager to see it.

Where to watch The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2

The first season of The Ancient Magus Bride aired on Mainichi Broadcasting System, Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese channels. It is now available on Funimation for those who want to rewatch it as well as those who want to watch it for the first time.

Announcements related to the second season came with an amazing piece of news. It seems that the series is now available on more than four different platforms, including Netflix, Voot, Hotstar, and Jio Cinema. More streaming platforms might be on the line, but for now, these are the major ones.

What to expect in The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2

Based on the official description of The Ancient Magus' Bride's plot, Hatori Chise was tired of her existence and wants to run away from it just like her family did. She understood why her father and younger brother fled together, and her mother broke down and killed herself in front of Chise.

As an unwelcome visitor, she went to a distant aunt's house and got labeled as a problem child, further pushing her into depression. Chise, desperate for a new home, chooses to sell herself into slavery. Her new home is a mystery magus named Elias Ainsworth, a seven-foot-tall humanoid with an animal skull instead of a human head.

Chise as seen in the promotional clip. (Image via Studio Kafka)

Elias spends five million pounds to get a unique apprentice in Chise. She travels the world with Elias in the hopes of finding a cure while learning more about her talents and the world her family has been attempting to run away from.

The synopsis for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2, as per Crunchyroll reads,

"Chise was able to accept Elias and herself, if not necessarily everything about her situation. After Cartaphilus fell back into a slumber that would not last forever, Chise was able to go back to her regular life. Then she receives an invitation from a mutual aid organization for mages called the College."

It continues,

"Under the British Library exists a secret society of mages. Encounters and interactions with people are about to open some new doors. This is a story about saving yourself to save another."

The hype for the new season is real, and most fans are ecstatic about it, which is understandable given how long it has been in the works since the end of the first season. Overall, the season is expected to reach new heights of popularity as the plot continues to improve.

