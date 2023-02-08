Resident Evil: Vendetta receives a CG animated sequel, teaser revealed

After Resident Evil: Vendetta, the franchise's fourth computer-generated animated film has been confirmed to be released this year. Resident Evil: Death Island is scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2023.

The icons of the series were shown teaming up in the latest trailer for the upcoming new horror adventure film. This time, the plot will be even more exciting, as Resident Evil: Death Island will reportedly take the protagonists to San Francisco to fight a massive zombie epidemic.

The twists and turns of the story will then lead the heroes to Alcatraz Island, which holds many more hidden secrets and spine-chilling horrors that ultimately are the key to stopping the crisis.

All the icons of the series are back for Resident Evil: Death Island after 6 long years

Resident Evil: Death Island is a sequel to Vendetta, which was released in 2017. The upcoming film marks the first time all the icons -- Leon S. Kennedy, Chris Redfield, and Jill Valentine -- will share the screen together in the same film.

Death Island is directed by Eiichiro Hasumi, who is well known for directing Assassination Classroom: The Graduation, and the screenplay is from Psycho-Pass' famed Makoto Fukami. It will serve as the fourth installment in the CG animated film series based on the popular gaming franchise.

The fourth installment is set to be released in the summer of 2023

A teaser trailer for Resident Evil: Death Island was released on February 7, by Sony Pictures Entertainment, which confirmed the upcoming fourth installment of the series. As of now, no specific release date is out yet, but it is certain to be premiering in the summer of 2023.

The film incorporates characters from multiple games in the franchise and has an entirely original storyline. Hiroyuki Kobayashi, a CAPCOM producer, oversaw the project. Matthew Mercer performs Leon S. Kennedy, Kevin Dorman performs Chris Redfield, and Erin Cahill performs Rebecca Chambers in the English dub.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL JILL VALENTINE IS BACK IN THE MAIN LINE STORY OF RESIDENT EVIL.

The next CGI movie... RESIDENT EVIL DEATH ISLAND!!!

It looks like Jill, Leon, Chris, and Rebecca are in this movie!!!

Based on the official description of Death Island’s plot, in the upcoming film, D.S.O. agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers when a mysterious woman thwarts his pursuit.

Meanwhile, B.S.A.A. agent Chris Redfield is looking into a zombie epidemic in San Francisco, where the source of the virus is unknown. The only thing the victims have in common is that they had all recently visited Alcatraz Island.

Following that lead, Chris and his colleagues travel to the island, where they encounter a new nightmare. It will be fascinating to see all the legends of the series in action together, as this film has the potential to be the best-animated film in the franchise.

