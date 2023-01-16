Zom 100 Anime: Release date window, Where to watch, Manga status and more

Created by Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is a horror comedy manga series that fans love. The main character of the novel is Akira, who is fed up with his mundane existence and longs to escape the monotonous pattern he has stuck to for years.

One day Akira's misery is eliminated, but in a very gruesome and terrifying way as the world descends into a zombie land. Strangely, he doesn't really mind, he is, in fact, glad that he is no longer required to work. Obviously, there is much more to Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead than just being an apocalypse survival anime.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, a satirical take on zombie horror, is set to take the world by storm

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is an upcoming anime produced by Bug Films and distributed by Viz Media. The horror comedy manga adaptation will be available exclusively on Hulu in the United States in July 2023.

Following the debut of the series in July 2023, Viz Media will release the anime in North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Meanwhile, Hulu will be broadcasting the show in the United States. More streaming platforms will be announced across all territories soon.

Manga panel of Zom 100. (image via Shogakukan )

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is being adapted from a Japanese manga series of the same name. The manga, written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata. In October 2018, made its debut in the Sunday GX magazine of Shogakukan. The manga's 12th collected book volume was released by Shogakukan on November 17, 2022.

What is the anime about?

pruvd @pruvd_ Zom 100 looks great, glad it's embracing the vibrant colors from its source. Zom 100 looks great, glad it's embracing the vibrant colors from its source. https://t.co/AhQmh2ctFx

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead follows the story of Akira Tendo, a young office worker. Akira has become frustrated with both his personal and professional life as a result of working like a trapped rat in a firm for years. However, it all changes one day when the zombie outbreak in Japan caused the collapse of the world around him. Akira views the fall of society as a sign of his freedom.

He feels liberated because he is no longer responsible for going to work every day and believes that is the end of his monotonous life. He gains complete freedom to pursue his wishes.

As a result, he makes a bucket list for himself, which includes telling his crush how he feels, and traveling the country among others. In the journey to complete his wishes, Akira meets other survivors as his quest improves. They team up to overcome the challenges of a zombie-infested world while making the most of their remaining time.

Akira and his story as seen in the trailer. (image via Sportskeeda)

This anime, as previously mentioned, is unlike any other zombie series. Zom 100 surpasses the limitations of a typical zombie survival show.

The genre of the anime is horror comedy, giving it the ideal balance of humor and gore. It might also appear to be an entertaining fictional story, but by shedding light on global workplace culture, it refers to a very serious social topic.

