10 Anime characters who suffer from depression 

The Anime world can prove to be horrid in many ways. A number of anime characters suffer from various mental illnesses, and the state of their mental health is often brought out by the plotlines of a number of episodes. Thus, it's not surprising to find anime characters suffering from depression continually.

More often than not, the manifestation of a character's degrading mental health is not directly apparent, yet if one follows closely, the unmissable aspects of one's mental illness come to the fore.

10 depressed anime characters, including Nagi no Asukara

1) Myself Yourself

The depression is seen throughout every episode (Image via Myself Yourself)

Myself Yourself is an anime about a boy forced to move away from his quaint hometown. He leaves all of his friends behind and must start anew. Years later, he moves back to enroll at the local high school and discovers that his old friends have changed.

The undertone of growing depression can be felt throughout the episodes when the protagonist's friends desert him or when continual iterations of suicide are made.

2) Kiznaiver

keel🌦 @keelyclove @LocusSK Kiznaiver means a lot to me. It’s very charming and chaotic @LocusSK Kiznaiver means a lot to me. It’s very charming and chaotic https://t.co/nohDq1n6XY

Kiznaiver is an anime that details a variety of experiments conducted by a set of teenagers.

Katsuhira was genetically modified to the point of feeling nothing, both emotionally and physically. Furthermore, the scientists kidnap other teenagers and alter them so that if anyone gets injured, they're all injured. In addition to this, if they feel overwhelming emotions, the thoughts will be experienced by all of them.

3) Your Lie in April

Kousei was heralded as a piano prodigy. However, he abandoned this title after his mother passed away. He suffered from severe depression and was determined to let his dreams die with his mother until a certain violinist came into his life.

However, the violinist is doomed to die too. This soul-crushing reality does not deter, even when one can feel her demise drawing soon.

4) Vampire Knight - Kaname

He killed a newborn unintentionally (Image via Vampire Knight Manga)

Kaname is one of the main characters in Vampire Knight who continually suffers from depression. An ancestor of the Kuran bloodline, he was unaware of worldly thoughts and wandered the earth as a vagabond until someone found him and gave him a name since he forgot his first one.

He was awoken by his descendant, who sacrificed a newborn to his desiccated body. Because of this, he suffered for many years over the guilt of devouring the baby.

5) Naruto

Luna Rain 🖋️ @SharinganKyubi Itachi forced Sasuke to see him massacred the clan for half a million times through the Tsukuyomi till the kid passed out. And when he woke up, the first thing he saw was his parents's corpses. The only answer Sasuke was given was Itachi wanted to "test his ability" Itachi forced Sasuke to see him massacred the clan for half a million times through the Tsukuyomi till the kid passed out. And when he woke up, the first thing he saw was his parents's corpses. The only answer Sasuke was given was Itachi wanted to "test his ability" https://t.co/QSY0L9uaRV

Sasuke Uchiha suffered from depression as a result of his entire family being slain. Due to this, he hid away from the world and closed off his emotions. He does not function like an average human and is easily annoyed by human interaction.

He is utterly consumed by his obsession with killing his brother, the perpetrator of the crime. He spirals down a problematic path and betrays friends and foes alike.

6) Orange

Orange is an anime centered around preventing Kakeru's death, as he dies by suicide. Naho received letters from her future self that ordered her to save him by detailing various instructions.

7) Sayonara Zetsubo Sensei

His paranoia drives the show (Image via Sayonara Zetsubo Sensei)

Nozumo is a teacher who experiences deep bouts of depression, with the littlest incidents triggering him. His eccentricities cause many hilarious scenarios to ensue and cause a couple of contradictory scenarios.

In this show, no one is safe from him, nor his students, as they follow their own set of morals like their lives depend on it.

8) Vampire Knight - Zero

His family perished at the hands of a vampire (Image via Vampire Knight Manga)

Zero is one of the main characters in Vampire Knight. His depression stems from his parents being slaughtered by a pure-blood vampire.

His hatred for vampires was triggered as a result. However, he himself is a blood-sucking beast because of this attack. He continues to wrestle with this fact every single day.

9) Nagi no Asukara

Anime Trending @AniTrendz "Nagi no Asukara" is one of my favorite P.A. Works anime. Mari Okada was in charge of the series composition and Porter Robinson just played a remix of ebb and flow, the 2nd OP.



Go watch it if you haven't already! "Nagi no Asukara" is one of my favorite P.A. Works anime. Mari Okada was in charge of the series composition and Porter Robinson just played a remix of ebb and flow, the 2nd OP. Go watch it if you haven't already! https://t.co/RhMQYyx8EU

Nagi no Asukara is about a group of mermaid-like students who were forced to attend lessons on land. The first half of the plot revolved around them struggling to adjust to human life while one of them fell in love with a human.

In the second half, most of the characters were forced to hibernate in the ocean to weather through a natural disaster. The depression experienced by the characters was palpable.

10) Shinsekai Yori

Nox @strayminnie

#shinsekaiyori Just finished watching Shinsekai Yori and I loved it it. The anime deserves more exposure. Just finished watching Shinsekai Yori and I loved it it. The anime deserves more exposure. #shinsekaiyori https://t.co/gbRLRvvh0h

Shinsekai Yori is an anime about five friends who live in a small village that holds dark secrets. The depression that the characters experience doesn't become apparent until a couple of episodes in, yet one can feel the tension slowly climbing towards its peak.

In the second half, the foreboding nature of the show is palpable, yet they, and the creatures that wish to make a change in that world, are determined not to give up.

Edited by Sayati Das