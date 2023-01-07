Ningen Fushin Episode 2: Release date and time, what to expect and more

The new fantasy anime series Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World is based on Shinta Fuji's manga.

The 2023 winter anime season sees the debut of a slew of fresh animes with big potential, one of which is Ningen Fushin. It debuted on January 3, 2023, with the first episode being 23 minutes long.

The story follows Nick, an experienced adventurer led by his mentor Argus. However, he was abruptly thrown from his party with no explanation. After all the depressing events in his life, fate brought him together with other jaded adventurers in a local tavern one night.

The four bonded together over their individual betrayals after a night of drinking and decided to start a party based on their shared wish to make money and survive.

After the first episode of the adventure anime was released, viewers had many questions about the next episode. So this article comes to the rescue with all the major information about the upcoming episode of Ningen Fushin.

Ningen Fushin episode 2 is set to release soon to make up for the underwhelming first episode

Following the first episode, viewers are eagerly anticipating a better upcoming second. The second episode of the anime series Ningen Fushin, titled The Ultimate Party Is Formed? Survivors! is set to be released on January 10, 2023.

The time chart for Episode 2 of Ningen Fushin

The episode will be available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the following time zones and regions:

Indian Standard Time: 6 pm (January 10, 2023)

Australian Standard Time: 11:30 pm (January 10, 2023)

Pacific Time: 4:30 am (January 10, 2023)

Central Time: 6:30 am (January 10, 2023)

Eastern Time: 7:30 am (January 10, 2023)

What to expect from Ningen Fushin Episode 2? (Speculation)

Curran and Zem as seen in the anime, Ningen Fushin (Image via Studio Geek Toys)

As seen in episode 1, following the robbery of a significant amount of money after a perilous expedition, Nick, an experienced adventurer, is expelled from his group. In addition, his girlfriend also breaks up with him.

After being left behind by his group and seemingly having given up hope, Nick falls into a depressive state until he encounters three jaded adventurers at a local tavern.

The three additional characters who joined Nick in the series were introduced. They each have three more significant backstories that contributed to their despair, just like Nick, which creates a natural sense of unity among them. Tiana, a mage, Zem, a priest, and Curran, a dragon-human hybrid, are the three characters who formed a group with Nick.

Curran as seen in the anime (image via Studio Geek Toys)

The first episode was mostly about introducing the characters mentioned above. It explained why the four distinct unknown people form a group, which includes an exploration of the bad things that happened to each of them that led to this. While everyone's bad memories were explored, red-haired Curran's memories, remained a mystery.

It is speculated that her character, as well as her background, will be explored further in the next episode, along with further developments in the plot. There is also a good chance that more information about each character's past experiences will be revealed.

Finally, because the anime is still in its early stages, there is the possibility of seeing new characters.

Conclusion

Since the first episode of Ningen Fushin was released, the audience has been giving mixed reactions. As it debuted during the 2023 winter anime season, it is bound to face stiff competition from other new shows. However, it has done a good job of adapting so far.

The opening song, in particular, is remarkable. Even though some fans had higher expectations for the premiere, it is still too soon to pass judgment on the entire series. It is a story that has quite a good potential to perform better and catch the attention of the viewers.

