In Another World With My Smartphone season 2 release date and second promo video revealed

The official website for In Another World With My Smartphone season 2 began streaming the series’ second promotional video on Friday, February 17. The video revealed the release date for the second season and gave a preview of the season’s opening theme song.

In Another World With My Smartphone season 2 is the television anime adaption of Patora Fuyuhara’s light novel series of the same name. The novels were launched in 2013 on the “Shousetsuka ni Narou” website and eventually got published in print with illustrations by Eiji Usatsuka. A manga adaptation was also launched in 2016.

In Another World With My Smartphone season 2 set to premiere on April 3, will likely be streamed globally by Crunchyroll

As mentioned above, the second promotional video for In Another World With My Smartphone season 2 confirms the upcoming season’s release date as April 3, 2023. The video also revealed and previewed the season’s opening theme, set to be the song Real Diamond by the seven-member musical group Gemstone7.

The new season will include a returning cast from the first, for the most part, adding a few new cast members for the characters set to be introduced in the upcoming season. Currently announced new cast members are Miyu Takagi as Lucia Rea Regulus, Yu Serizawa as Hildegard Minas Lestia, and Miyu Kubota as Sakura.

The second season will also feature a new staff and animation studio, switching to J.C. Staff from Production Reed. Yoshiaki Iwasaki is directing the anime, with Deko Akao handling the series composition. Chinatsu Kameyama serves as character designer and chief animation director, with Eiji Iwase joining as art director.

Eiko Nishi is in charge of color design, while Yutaka Kurosawa is the director of photography. Ayumi Yamagishi is the series’ editor, with Kei Yoshikawa and Kohei Yamada both composing the music at Pony Canyon. Finally, Takumi Ito is in charge of the sound direction for the series overall.

The first season of In Another World With My Smartphone premiered in July 2017 and ended after 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub. It’s assumed that Crunchyroll will handle both facets of streaming in a similar manner for the second season.

The isekai series follows 15-year-old Mochizuki Touya, who wakes up face-to-face with God after dying from a lightning strike. God admits that he made a mistake killing Touya, reincarnating him into a fantasy world, and allowing him to bring his smartphone. Thus begins Touya’s adventures in a brand-new world, following his whimsical journey chasing whatever goal catches his fancy.

