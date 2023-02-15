Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 announces April 2023 release, theme songs revealed

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You, also known in Japan as Fly Me To The Moon, has confirmed the release dates for its second season. The shonen series, which made its screen debut on March 4, 2020, will return in April 2023 after an official confirmation by the studio.

The exact premiere date is speculated to be announced at the AnimeJapan 2023 convention, which is scheduled to be held on March 25-28 at the Green Stage.

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You: Tsukasa's voice actress will sing the theme songs for season 2

Seven Arcs studio, which produced the first season of the anime series, is in charge of the upcoming season as well. The production studio has previously been affiliated with famous anime series like Blue Period, Extreme Hearts, and more.

The series was directed by Hiroshi Ikehata, with a screenplay by Kazuho Hyodo, character designs by Masakatsu Sasaki, and Endo composing the main score. The second season will see the return of the staff and crew.

It has been revealed that Akari Kito, who plays Tsukasa, will sing both the opening and ending theme songs of the upcoming season. The opening theme is Setsuna no Chikai (Oath of a Moment), while the ending credits will be over Yoru no Katasumi (In the Corner of the Night).

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You features some popular anime voice actors whose previous works include shows like Haikyuu!, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and more.

The main characters and their respective voice actors are,

Nasa Yuzaki - Junya Enoki

Tsukasa Yuzaki, née Tsukuyomi - Akari Kitō

Kaname Arisugawa - Yu Serizawa

Aya Arisugawa - Sumire Uesaka

Chitose Kaginoji - Konomi Kohara

Charlotte - Hitomi Ōwada

Aurora - Yuki Nagaku

Written and illustrated by mangaka Kenjiro Hata, best known for his Hayate the Combat Butler series, Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You is an ongoing shonen manga first published in February 2018.

The story follows a young genius, Nasa Yuzaki, who is the target of constant mockery because of his peculiar name. His life takes a drastic turn when fate brings him to a mysterious girl named Tsukasa, who saves him from a fatal traffic accident. Upon confessing his love to her, Tsukasa tells him that she will accept his hand only if they get married.

Crunchyroll has streamed the series in selective countries, and an English dub is also made available there. The streaming platform will bring back the show in 2023 to North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Stay tuned for updates on Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You and other anime shows like One Piece, Tokyo Revengers, Bleach, and more.

