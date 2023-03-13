Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 - Release date announced with a new trailer, theme songs revealed

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 finally answered fans' anticipation regarding the release date. Season 2 of the popular rom-com anime series is set to premiere on April 7, 2023.

The release date for Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 was announced along with a new trailer and theme song, which features a beautiful melody that matches the romantic atmosphere of the anime.

Fans can't wait to see what's in store for Nasa and Tsukasa in the upcoming season. The anime will stream globally on Crunchyroll, while other Japanese television channels will broadcast it in Japan.

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 trailer revealed the opening theme song titled Oath of a moment

On Monday, March 13, a new trailer for Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 was released online. Fans of the rom-com anime series have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of its second season.

The anime trailer declared the release date as April 7, 2023, and revealed the opening theme song, Setsuna no Chikai (Oath of a Moment). Fans have created quite a buzz after the trailer went viral online.

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 is expected to contain 12 episodes and will feature a returning cast and staff. The season's opening theme song is Setsuna no Chikai (Feat. Tsukasa Yuzaki) by artist Neko Hacker.

Tsukasa Yuzaki's voice actress Akari Kito will perform the opening theme song. Kito will also perform the ending theme song Yoru no Katasumi (In the Corner of the Night).

The first season of the anime series premiered in October 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. It was well-received by fans and critics, who praised its animation and storyline.

The Seven Arcs studio, which produced the anime's first season, is in charge of the upcoming season as well. The season's new special episode, titled Seifuku (Uniform), was streamed by Crunchyroll in November 2022 in Japan.

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You is a romantic-comedy anime series that adapts to the manga of the same name by Kenjiro Hata. The series' plot follows the story of a boy named Nasa, who meets a "generally cute" girl named Tsukasa on the day of his high school entrance exams and immediately falls in love with her.

Nasa confesses his feelings, but she responds that she will only go out with him if they marry. Years later, on Nasa's 18th birthday, she suddenly appeared to get married. Thus begins Nasa's newlywed lifestyle.

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You season 2 is expected to be a hit like the previous season. Also, the new song and the release date have amplified fans' excitement.

The trailer showcases some of the upcoming season's scenes, giving fans a glimpse of what's in store for them. With a returning cast, staff, and new theme songs, it's clear that the upcoming season will be just as exciting and romantic as the first one.

