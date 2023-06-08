Tokyo Ghoul creator says the anime was not his best work, leaves everyone confused

Tokyo Ghoul is one of the most popular and successful horror anime series around the world. But its creator Sui Ishida doesn’t think that way, as he revealed this nugget of information in a recent interview, confusing legions of the show's fans.

As Tokyo Ghoul is one of those anime series that its fans connect deeply with, they were shocked by Ishida’s response. This adds to their growing concerns about Ishida’s health due to the workload he takes on.

Tokyo Ghoul creator shares a different perspective regarding his popular creation

In an interview with Mappa Passion, creator Sui Ishida discussed the German release of Choujin X and responded to the interviewer's remark that Tokyo Ghoul was successful by saying:

"As a premise, I don't really consider Tokyo Ghoul a success. For me, success is when I feel like I've drawn something well. When I think about it, I don't actually ask that it be well received in society or that many people like it. So success for me is whether I can praise myself for it or not."

These statements from the creator of the anime series stunned the fanbase and sparked a discussion. Notably, the series creator did not claim that the series he created was bad, but rather that it was not his finest work, as his definition of success was when he was satisfied with his work, as opposed to what readers thought or what could be counted as a commercial success.

In addition, Ishida revealed his erratic work schedule and the high levels of stress he faces, causing fans and followers to worry about his well-being. He divulged that he works for an average of 10 hours every day, without an aide, and for as long as thirty hours straight at times.

Final thoughts

Fans are really left in confusion by the revelation of Sui Ishida not considering Tokyo Ghoul as successful, even after working for such an extended period. The artist's doggedness may lead to impressive creations, but it also raises concerns for his well-being. Hence, Tokyo Ghoul fans around the world hope that their beloved mangaka gets satisfaction from his work and keeps entertaining them.

On a related note, fans can look into Ishida's new work Choujin X, which he claimed to be built on a loose framework compared to the restrictive word of Tokyo Ghoul. Even if the creator does not consider Tokyo Ghoul as one of his successful works, fans around the world beg to differ.

