Best characters in Genshin Impact Chronicled wish banner

The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.5 update will introduce a new type of banner called the Chronicled Wish. This will feature several old characters, including limited ones who have received at least three banners and characters from the Standard Wish. It is a good opportunity for all players to pull for these units if they missed them in the previous rate-ups or are looking for more Constellations.

This article will list some of the best characters on the Chronicled Wish banner that gamers can pull in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update.

Genshin Impact 4.5: Best characters in Chronicled Wish banner

1) Jean

Jean (Image via HoYoverse)

Jean is one of the best options to pick from the Chronicled Wish in Genshin Impact 4.5. While the acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius is already available on the standard banner, players are not always guaranteed to get her.

Jean is an amazing Anemo support unit that can heal the entire party from her Normal Attacks and Elemental Burst, which works extremely well with Furina. Additionally, she can dish out a good chunk of damage from her Elemental Skill and Burst. Jean can also use the Viridescent Venerer artifact, one of the best sets for a support unit in the game, making her valuable.

2) Diluc

Diluc (Image via HoYoverse)

Diluc is another standard banner character that is available on the Chronicled Wish. After the release of Xianyun in version 4.4, the Darknight Hero of Mondstadt has become one of the best damage dealers in the game, thanks to his new Plunging Attack playstyle. He can also clear the Spiral Abyss very easily now.

Luckily, Diluc is F2P friendly. Some of his best weapons include 4-star options such as Rainslasher and Mailed Flower. Additionally, he doesn't rely on Constellations for his Plunging Attack playstyle. Note that pulling for Diluc is only recommended if Travelers already have Xianyun.

3) Albedo

Albedo (Image via HoYoverse)

Albedo is one of the few characters in Genshin Impact who usually isn't always a player's top pick but can be a great flex slot. He is an excellent sub-DPS unit that can continuously deal a good chunk of off-field damage with his Elemental Skill.

While Albedo is most suited for Geo teams, he can also be used in reaction teams since his A4 passive provides a lot of Elemental Mastery to the entire team, and he does not ruin Elemental Reactions. Furthermore, he is good for exploration since Travelers can use his flower to climb and access higher places.

