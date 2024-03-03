7 major updates and features in Genshin Impact 4.5 patch

Genshin Impact will soon release its upcoming 4.5 update on March 13, 2024. It will introduce a new character, weapons, events, quests, and more. In addition, it will be the first time the developers will launch a new type of Event Wish banner since version 2.3, called the Chronicled Wish.

The Genshin Impact 4.5 Special Program livestream revealed a lot of information about the next patch, and for curious fans, this article will cover the major highlights.

Everything new coming to Genshin Impact in version 4.5

1) Chronicled Wish banner

Chronicled Wish banner (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the most exciting things coming in Genshin Impact's 4.5 update will be the Chronicled Wish banner. This is a new type of Event Wish that will offer an assortment of 5-star characters and weapons. It will see the return of some fan-favorite characters that have appeared on at least three individual banners.

In version 4.5, Albedo, Klee, and Eula will join the ranks of some standard 5-stars on the Chronicled Wish banner. You will require Intertwined Fate to pull on this banner and stand a chance to obtain either a 5-star character or weapon, depending on what you choose in the Epitomized Path.

However, unlike the weapons banner, you only need one Fate Point to guarantee your desired unit.

2) New free 4-star weapon

Dialogues of the Desert Sages, as seen in the 4.5 trailer. (Image via HoYoverse)

The flagship event of Genshin Impact version 4.5 will be called Alchemical Ascension, and participants can obtain a free 4-star polearm called Dialogues of the Desert Sages. This is an HP-scaling weapon, best suited for characters who can heal as well.

3) New events

Expand Tweet

As revealed by the Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream, there will be several new events for travelers to enjoy in the next patch, with the main event taking place in Mondstadt. It will be an alchemy-themed event with appearances from beloved characters like Diona, Sucrose, Kirara, and more.

Here is a list of all the confirmed events for the 4.5 update:

Alchemical Ascension

Feline Fortress Furrdyssey

The Great Fayz Reaction Debate

Rolling Crossfire

Leyline Overflow

4) New quests

Chiori Story quest and Lynette Hangout quest. (Image via HoYoverse)

As is the norm, Genshin Impact's 4.5 update will add new quests to the game. After the patch goes live, you will be able to partake in the following:

Character Story quest: Chiori

Chiori Hangout quest: Lynette

5) Fateometer gadget

Fateometer Gadget in the 4.5 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers will soon be able to get a new gadget in-game called the Fateometer. This device is capable of generating randomized numbers that can assist you in deciding things truly by luck. It resembles a magician's top hat and will be a reward for Lynette's Hangout quest.

6) Training Guide feature

Training Guide feature (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting from version 4.5, Genshin Impact will introduce a new quality-of-life change to the game called Training Guide. You will be able to access it from the Paimon menu and it will provide you with insight into how to optimally build your characters.

The Training Guide feature will provide inputs to improve the character build regarding the following four aspects:

Character Level

Weapon

Artifacts

Character Talents

You will be able to get the best weapon and artifact choices based on what you have and what is widely used by the player base. This feature will surely be useful for beginners struggling to build new units.

7) Updated Talent description menu

Changes to Talent description (Image via HoYoverse)

Beginning from 4.5, the Talent description menu of all characters will showcase the materials required to level up their talents. It will also display the amount of items you already have for ease. Furthermore, this will also take effect even if you are yet to reach the required ascension level for the talent.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.