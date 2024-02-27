Genshin Impact 4.5 free 4-star polearm leaks: Dialogues of the Desert Sages stats and suitable characters

The main event of Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.5 update will reward players with a free 4-star weapon at refinement 5. It is expected to be a polearm called Dialogues of the Desert Sages, which would be best suited for HP scaling in-game characters. Latest leaks have revealed the design, stats, and effects of this weapon.

Dialogues of the Desert Sages seem inspired by the Staff of Hermes, which is used as a symbol for medicine. In keeping up with the theme, it is expected to be useful for healing characters.

This article will cover the stats, effects, and best characters to use this upcoming free weapon in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.5: Dialogues of the Desert Sages stats and effect

The latest information from Honey Hunter revealed that Dialogues of the Desert Sages will be the newest 4-star weapon in Genshin Impact's version 4.5. Players can obtain this Caduceus-inspired polearm for free by participating in the main event called Alchemical Ascension.

Here are the stats of Dialogues of the Desert Sages at level 90:

Base ATK 510 Secondary stat 41.3% HP

While the weapon boasts an average base attack, it will provide a considerable amount of health to the wielder. At max stats, it will increase the user's HP by 41.3%.

Let's take a look at its passive effect called the Principle of Equilibrium at R1:

"When the wielder performs healing, restore 8 Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10 seconds and can occur even when the character is not on the field."

After the wielder of this weapon triggers healing, they can generate energy to charge up their own Elemental Burst or that of their teammates. Furthermore, utilizing this effect off-field will certainly improve its use case.

Genshin Impact: Best characters to use Dialogues of the Desert Sages

As one would expect, Dialogues of the Desert Sages will be most suited for characters that scale off their max HP in Genshin Impact. Moreover, it would also help if their kit included some healing abilities to capitalize on the passive effect.

Here are the recommended characters to efficiently use this new polearm:

1) Chevreuse

Chevreuse (Image via HoYoverse)

Chevreuse will be one of the best choices to equip Dialogues of the Desert Sages. She is an amazing character from the Pyro element who can buff and heal her teammates based on her max HP.

2) Yaoyao

Yaoyao (Image via HoYoverse)

Yaoyao is another healer with an HP scaling who can utilize the weapon. While her kit can't buff her teammates like Chevreuse, she can heal them by a considerable amount via her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst.

3) Zhongli

Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

Zhongli's exceptional shielding makes him one of the best supports in the entire game. By stacking enough HP on him, players can easily clear the hardest challenges unharmed. As such, this polearm can be a great stat stick on him.

Zhongli can also provide healing after unlocking his C6. Therefore, players who have it can also take advantage of the passive of Dialogues of the Desert Sages with him.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.