Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream speculations

The Genshin Impact 4.5 update is only a few weeks away. But before that, the officials will conduct a livestream program on Twitch and YouTube, where they will reveal all the content that will be in version 4.5. This includes the banners, events, weapons, and the new playable character. Not only that, but the officials will also share three redemption codes worth 300 Primogems.

This article will cover the Genshin Impact 4.5 Special Program date and also list all the announcements that players can expect during the livestream.

Note: All the expected announcements are based on leaks and speculations and are subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.5 Special Program livestream date and other expected announcements

Livestream date

Chiori will be showcased in the livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has not officially announced the date for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream, but based on the current update schedule, it is expected to be done on March 1, 2024, at 7 am (UTC-5) on Twitch. It will also be broadcast on YouTube at 8 am (UTC-5) on the same day.

New character - Chiori

Genshin Impact 4.5 will release only one new playable character, namely Chiori. While she is from Inazuma, she lives in Fontaine and runs a boutique there. Chiori is a Geo Sword character and is expected to be a 5-star unit. Travelers can look forward to a showcase of her gameplay during the livestream, revealing more about her kit.

New weapons

According to recent leaks, it seems that version 4.5 will release two new weapons. One of them is a 5-star Sword called Uraku Misugiri, which is likely Chiori's signature weapon. It is speculated that it has a huge CRIT DMG second stat and provides Normal Attack and Elemental Skill DMG bonuses.

Meanwhile, the other is a 4-star Polearm called Dialogues of the Desert Sages. It is rumored to be available for free from the limited-time event in Genshin Impact 4.5. It appears to be a decent Polearm with HP% stats and energy passive, making it a viable option on units like Mika and Candance.

Version 4.5 Event Wishes and potential banner changes

Here's a list of characters expected to be in version 4.5 banners:

Chiori (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Neuvillette (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Arataki Itto (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Kazuha (5-star Anemo)

Additionally, it is speculated that there might be some major changes to the Event Wishes in Genshin Impact 4.5. According to a leaker called Randialos, Albedo will also be in the upcoming patch but will get a separate banner.

At the same time, a few other leakers suggest that HoYoverse will likely add a new type of banner that will feature characters only from Mondstadt.

Redemption codes

Redeem codes to get Primogem rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

The officials will also drop redemption codes that can be used to obtain the following rewards:

Primogems x300

x300 Mora x50000

x50000 Hero's Wit x5

x5 Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Travelers can redeem the codes on the HoYoLAP app, the official website, or via in-game settings.

New Story Quest and Hangout event

According to the beta leaks, Travelers can also expect a new Hangout Event with Lynette a new Story Quest for Chiori in version 4.5. Both will likely be added permanently to the game and will help players learn more about these individuals.

Expected events

According to @Genshin_Intel, here's a list of events expected to be in Genshin Impact 4.5:

Alchemy shop simulation event

Cat Cafe event in Mondstadt

Fayz Trials

Cannons vs Slimes event

It appears that there will be at least two events in Mondstadt. This includes the Cat Cafe and an Alchemy shop simulation event, which is also the flagship event. Thus, it would make for Albedo to make an appearance in the next update. Besides that, it is speculated that the Fayz Trials will get a rerun.

Finally, there will likely be an event featuring some Cannons and Slimes, which is expected to be a battle event.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.