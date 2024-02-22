5 major announcements expected in Genshin Impact 4.5 Special Program

HoYoverse is expected to air the Special Program for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.5 update on March 1, 2024. During the livestream, the officials will reveal a ton of information regarding the next patch. This will include the gameplay showcase of the upcoming character, events, Event Wishes, and more. The Special Program will be livestreamed on Genshin Impact's Twitch and YouTube channels.

Travelers can look forward to a lot of exciting content in version 4.5. With that in mind, this article will list five of the major announcements expected in the Special Program.

Note: Some of the following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.5: 5 major expected livestream announcements

1) Chiori gameplay showcase and new signature weapon

Chiori is a new 5-star Geo character and is scheduled to be released in Genshin Impact 4.5. The officials will reveal all of her skills and abilities as well as showcase her entire gameplay during the livestream.

Chiori is also expected to get a new signature weapon called Uraku Misugiri (subject to change). It is a 5-star Sword with a massive CRIT DMG stat bonus. The weapon's passive also provides Normal Attack and Elemental Skill DMG bonuses. Additionally, if a party member deals Geo DMG to enemies, the aforementioned effects are doubled, making it an amazing Sword.

2) Event Wishes and potential banner changes

Expand Tweet

According to leaks via @Randialosleaker, it seems that the developers may announce a few major changes in Event Wishes starting from version 4.5. It is speculated that a new type of banner will be added, which will feature units from a specific region.

Here's a list of all the characters expected to be in Genshin Impact 4.5 banners:

Phase I (March 13, 2024):

Chiori (5-star Geo)

Neuvillette (5-star Hydro)

Phase II (April 3, 2024):

Kazuha (5-star Anemo)

Arataki Itto (5-star Geo)

Mondstadt Banner

Eula (5-star Cryo)

Klee (5-star Pyro)

Albedo (5-star Geo)

As mentioned earlier, it is speculated that there will likely be another banner featuring characters from one specific region only. The additional Event Wish in version 4.5 is expected to be for Mondstadt.

3) New Story Quest and Hangout Event

The beta leaks have also shared information about new permanent content in Genshin Impact. The upcoming version 4.5 is expected to release a new Story Quest Chapter for Chiori and a Hangout Event for Lynette. Travelers can play these quests to learn about these characters and get rewarded with Primogems.

4) Events and rewards

Expand Tweet

Here's a list of all the limited-time events expected to be in version 4.5, courtesy of @Genshin_Intel:

Alchemy Ascension simulation event

Cat Cafe event in Mondstadt

The Great Fayz Reaction Debate

Rolling Crossfire event

It appears that Mondstadt might host two events in version 4.5, including a Cat Cafe and an alchemy shop simulation. The latter is also expected to be the flagship event in the upcoming update. Moving on, the Fayz Trials will get a rerun.

Finally, a new event featuring Cannons and Slimes called Rolling Crossfire is expected to be released in version 4.5. The details are currently unavailable.

Travelers can expect a decent amount of Primogem rewards from the events.

It is also worth adding that Genshin Impact 4.5's flagship event will also give away a new 4-star Polearm for free. According to the beta leaks, the weapon has HP% stat and it recovers energy whenever the equipping unit heals a party member.

5) Redemption codes

Redeem codes to get Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

The officials will also drop three redemption codes during the 4.5 livestream, which will reward the following items:

Primogems x300

Mora x50000

Hero's Wit x5

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

The codes will be shared at different time stamps of the Special Program, so make sure not to miss it. Additionally, they will expire within a day or two so it is advised that all the players redeem them as soon as possible. The rewards can be collected from the in-game mail.

