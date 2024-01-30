Genshin Impact 4.5 leaks: Chiori's signature weapon stats, effect and more

Genshin Impact 4.5 leaks have started flooding in after the recent drip marketing posts. Chiori was featured by officials confirming her debut in the upcoming version 4.5 update. The official artwork reveals her as a 5-star Geo character and a sword user. Those who plan to summon for her will also be interested in her signature weapon.

Credible sources already have their hands on this information and have shared it with the community. According to the leaks, her signature sword is rumored to be called "Yuraku Odenkiri". In this article, we will cover everything related to Chiori's signature, which is known from the recent Genshin Impact 4.5 leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks, and everything mentioned here is subject to change. Take it with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.5 leaks show Chiori's signature sword stats and more

Chiori is an upcoming 5-star character who uses Geo vision and sword weapons. HoYoverse officials recently featured her in their latest drip marketing posts. This confirms that she will debut as a playable character in the version 4.5 update. After her recent reveal, reliable leakers started disclosing important details about her kit, abilities, and signature weapon.

According to Genshin Impact 4.5 leaks via Foul, her signature sword is a 5-star weapon called "Yukaru Odenkiri". Chiori's signature sword is a Crit-Damage weapon with low base ATK and high secondary stats.

The sword provides the following stats at level 90 and refinement level 1:

Base ATK: 542

542 Second stat: 88.2% CRIT DMG

Its passive effect is rumored to be called "Brocade of Flowers and the Swords in the Niche", which provides both on-field and off-field buffs. The passive increases the normal and charged attack by 16% when the wielder is on the field. When off-field, the wielder's elemental skill damage is increased by 24%. These effects will increase by 100% if any team member deals Geo damage to enemies. It also offers 20% additional DEF to the wielder.

According to Genshin Impact 4.5 leaks, Chiori is rumored to be an off-field damage dealer (Sub-DPS). She can summon puppets that deal damage to enemies on the field. All of her damage is based on both ATK and DEF%. As such, her 5-star signature sword weapon perfectly complements all of her kit and abilities.

Chiori release date and signature weapon

Chiori and her signature weapon are expected to drop in Phase I banners of version 4.5 update, which should launch on March 13, 2024.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.