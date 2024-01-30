Genshin Impact Chiori materials guide: Ascension and talent resource leaks

Genshin Impact has finally confirmed that Chiori will be released as a playable character in the upcoming version 4.5 update. This patch will go live on March 13, 2024, so there's still a lot of time left until she is available. In any case, Chiori is a Geo unit and a Sword user, and it is speculated that she will likely be a 5-star unit. The owner of the Chioriya Boutique has one of the best designs in the game, and many players might be looking forward to pulling for her.

Luckily, a fairly reliable leaker, Foul, has already shared the materials that Travelers can pre-farm for Chiori's ascension and talents. Genshin Impact players can find everything they need in this article.

Note: The items are not officially confirmed and are subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.5 Chiori ascension and talent level-up materials leaked

Here's a list of all the items needed to max ascend Chiori, as per leaks via Foul:

Dendrobium x168

x168 Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1

x1 Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9

x9 Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9

x9 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6

x6 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelia x46

x46 Spectral Husk x18

x18 Spectral Heart x30

x30 Spectral Nucleus x36

Dendrobium and Spectral Nucleus (Image via HoYoverse)

Dendrobium is a local specialty of Inazuma and can be farmed in the wild on Yashiori Island and Kannazuka. The land of eternity is also the best place to find Specters for Spectral Husk, Heart, and Nucleus drops. These mobs are most commonly found on Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island.

There's a limit to how much one can farm in one world, so Travelers must wait a couple of days for the items to respawn or farm the same in a friend's world.

Below is the list of materials required to increase all of Chiori's three talents to level 10 in Genshin Impact, as per leaks via Foul:

Spectral Husk x18

x18 Spectral Heart x66

x66 Spectral Nucleus x93

x93 Teachings of Light x9

x9 Guide to Light x63

x63 Philosophies of Light x114

x114 Lightless Silk String x18

x18 Crown of Insight x3

Guide to Light Talent material and Lightless Silk String (Image via HoYoverse)

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Light is a talent material that can be farmed from the Violet Court in Inazuma only on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Genshin Impact players can obtain the Lightless Silk String by challenging the All-Devouring Narwhal weekly boss in Fontaine.

Fortunately, all the required items are already available in the game, so Travelers can start pre-farming for Chiori anytime they want. That said, do keep in mind that the materials are based on leaks and are subject to change.