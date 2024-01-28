Genshin Impact Chiori kit leaks: Burst, ascension stat, team role, weapon type, and more

Chiori is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact who is expected to be released in version 4.5. She made her first in-game appearance in the Roses and Muskets flagship event in version 4.3, which also confirmed that she has a Geo vision. According to the latest leaks, the Chioriya Boutique's owner might be a sub-DPS unit with the potential to deal a good amount of off-field damage.

The leaks have also shared details about Chiori's potential ascension stats, signature weapon, and damage scalings. Here's everything Genshin Impact fans need to know about her rumored kit.

Note: Chiori's kits and other details are based on leaks and are subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.5 leaks suggest Chiori might be a Geo Sub-DPS unit with insane off-field damage output

According to the recent leaks shared by @hxg_diluc, Chiori appears to be a Geo Sub-DPS unit who can deal a crazy amount of off-field damage. The damage is rumored to be comparable to Raiden Shogun, Ayaka's Elemental Burst, and Navia's Elemental Skill.

Chiori's ascension stat is speculated to be a CRIT Rate stat, meaning it would be relatively easy to build her with a decent CRIT Value. The leaker also claims that she will likely get a signature Sword with CRIT DMG stats, implying that she would be a 5-star unit. Furthermore, she uses dual blades while performing Normal Attacks, similar to Alhaitham.

It is also speculated that Chiori's kit scales on both DEF and ATK at the same time, meaning she is dual scaling, which is another aspect that is similar to the feeble scholar of the Akademiya.

According to other leakers called Uncle K and GenshinMeow, Chiori's splash art features a doll or a mannequin, which might be part of her Elemental Burst as well. She also supposedly relies on the Geo Constructs and Elemental Shards created by other party members for buffs.

However, the leaks also state that Chiori's doll/mannequin is not considered a Geo Construct, suggesting she needs more Geo units in her party.

As mentioned, the Chioriya Boutique's owner uses dual blades while performing Normal Attacks. However, since she is rumored to be a Sub-DPS unit and most of her damage is expected to come from her Elemental Burst, her Normal Attack is expected to be just for show and might not be useful during combat.

While Chiori's exact release date has not been confirmed, she might be released on March 13 or April 3, 2024, depending on the Genshin Impact 4.5 patch phase.