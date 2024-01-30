Genshin Impact Chiori Talent, Constellations, Skill, Burst, and Signature Weapon leaks

Chiori is an upcoming Geo character in Genshin Impact. HoYoverse has confirmed that she is a Sword unit and will be released in the version 4.5 update that is expected to go live on March 13, 2024. The officials are yet to reveal Chior's kit, but there are several leaks sharing details about the same. Based on the information available, she appears to be a Sub-DPS unit because of her Elemental Skill, but she can also deal a good amount of damage from her Elemental Burst.

There are also leaks about her signature weapon, and its stats look great. Here's everything Genshin Impact players need to know about Chiori's kit and Sword.

Note: Chiori's kit is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.5 Chiori kit and signature weapon leaked

According to Genshin Impact leaks via Foul, Chiori's Elemental Skill is called Feathered Sleeve Touch, and it supposedly has two versions: Press and Hold. Pressing the Skill causes her to lunge forward and deliver an upward slash, dealing AoE Geo damage. Furthermore, she also summons an Autonomous Puppet: Sleeve that stays by the active character's side.

Meanwhile, the Hold version of Chiori's Elemental Skill allows her to aim in the direction she wants to lunge while summoning the puppet.

The Autonomous Puppet: Sleeve launches slicing attacks at nearby enemies every 3.6 seconds, dealing AoE Geo damage based on Chiori's ATK and DEF. Furthermore, if there is a Geo Construct nearby, another puppet will be summoned, whose duration will be counted independently. It should be noted that there can only be one additional summon in this manner.

Moving on, Chiori's Elemental Burst is called Twin Blades Form: Wing to Wing. Upon casting her burst, she unsheaths her dual blades and delivers a sharp cut, dealing AoE Geo damage based on her ATK and DEF.

The leaker has also shared Chiori's talents in Genshin Impact:

A1 passive: Chiori switches with another character after she uses her Elemental Skill and applies "On-the-stop Ingenuity" status to all the party members. When the active unit hits an enemy with a Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack, the Autonomous Puppet: Sleeve performs a coordinated attack every two seconds, dealing Geo damage.

Here's a list of Chiori's potential Constellations in Genshin Impact:

C1: Chiori's puppet's attacking range is increased by 50%. Additionally, if there is a Geo unit in the team other than Chiori, her skill will summon one more Autonomous Puppet: Sleeve. Only one puppet can be summoned in this way.

Chiori's C1 is a big upgrade since it allows her to summon a second puppet by having another Geo unit in the party and significantly increasing her damage output.

Chiori's signature weapon leaks

Here are the potential stats and skills of Chiori's signature Sword at level 90 R1 in Genshin Impact:

Base ATK: 542

542 Second stat: 88.2% CRIT DMG

88.2% CRIT DMG Passive: Increases DEF by 20%. Increases Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 16%. Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 28% when the equipping character is off-field. Furthermore, these effects are doubled if a party member deals Geo damage to enemies.

Although the Base ATK is slightly low, the CRIT DMG and passive effects are amazing.

