5 new Genshin Impact character-building features revealed in the latest Developers Discussion

Genshin Impact officials have released their latest issue of Developer's Discussion. Based on the official notes, developers are aware of how difficult character building can be. In response to that, officials have developed a Training Guide. This upcoming optimization will introduce several new character-building features.

The majority playerbase of Genshin Impact consists of casual players. While the experienced players might have little to no use of this, the newcomers can quickly work on their new characters with Training Guide features. In this article, we will highlight all the upcoming character-building features in Genshin Impact 4.5 update.

Genshin Impact Developer Discussion reveals Training Guide and other optimizations

Expand Tweet

Genshin Impact will soon introduce some character-building optimizations in the upcoming version 4.5 update. In the latest issue of Developers Discussion, officials have revealed the development of the Training Guide. This feature can be accessed from Paimon's Menu and will provide you with character-building suggestions based on the data collected from the active player base.

Below is a brief overview of all the features of the Training Guide.

Character Level Tab

Character Level tab preview (Image via HoYoverse)

When using the Training Guide, the Character Level Tab shows how high you should ascend the selected character. If you don't have enough materials in the inventory, this tab will also show where the ascension materials can be harvested or farmed. Simply click on the materials you want to focus on, and it will redirect you to the desired page or show the location on the map.

Artifact & Weapon Tab

Weapon and Artifact tab preview (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Artifact and Weapon Tab, you will get recommendations for the commonly used weapons or artifact configurations. The Artifact Tab shows various artifact combinations you can use for the selected character and where you can farm them. On the other hand, the Weapon Tab will showcase weapons based on their usage rate.

These recommendations are based on the data collected from the recently active player base.

Character Talents Tab

Character Talents tab preview (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Character Talents Tab, you can see the talent priority of the selected character. This priority ranking is based on how the active player base has invested in these talents. Furthermore, this tab also shows the required talent level-up materials and where to get them.

Other upcoming Genshin Impact optimizations

Talent materials will show up here (Image via HoYoverse)

Meanwhile, officials have also made some optimizations to the character talent enhancement page. From version 4.5 onwards, you can find the materials needed to upgrade a character's talent under the talent description. It will also display the current amount of materials Talent Level-up materials you have in the inventory.

Required materials will be visible here, even if you need to ascend your character before continuing to level up the Talent.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub