Is Genshin Impact Chronicled Wish banner good?

On March 01, 2024, Genshin Impact officials revealed the Chronicled Wish banner. The upcoming 4.5 update will feature this new banner system where players can use the "Chronicled Path" to obtain 5-star characters or weapons of their choice. Do note that you still have to deal with a 50/50 chance on your 5-star summons. Losing the pity provides Fate Points, which will ensure that you receive the selected item in your next 5-star summon.

Overall, it is a mixture of character and weapon banners which will appear in future updates from time to time. Many players will want to know whether it is wise to spend their Primogems on this banner. So, here is everything you need to know about the Chronicled Wish banner in Genshin Impact 4.5.

Genshin Impact Chronicled Wish banner explained

In the Genshin Impact 4.5 update, you can spend Primogems or Intertwined Fates on a new banner system called Chronicled Wish. It will feature character and weapon reruns for items that don't often appear on the limited banners.

As per official notes, the new banner will only feature event-exclusive 5-star characters who have already made at least three appearances in the "Character Event Wish" or "Character Event Wish-2" and have not made any appearances in any recent Event Wishes.

Ode to the Dawn Breeze preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all Genshin Impact characters that will be featured on the Chronicled Wish banner:

Albedo (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Diluc (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Eula (5-star Cryo)

(5-star Cryo) Jean (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Klee (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Mona (5-star Hydro)

Apart from characters, you can also choose to go after the following 5-star weapons:

Aquila Favonia (Sword)

(Sword) Beacon of Reed Sea (Claymore)

(Claymore) Hunter's Path (Bow)

(Bow) Lost Prayer of Sacred Winds (Catalyst)

(Catalyst) Skyward Atlas (Catalyst)

(Catalyst) Skyward Blade (Sword)

(Sword) Skyward Harp (Bow)

(Bow) Skyward Pride (Claymore)

(Claymore) Skyward Spine (Polearm)

(Polearm) Songs of Broken Pines (Claymore)

(Claymore) Wolf's Gravestone (Claymore)

Before wishing, you must choose the desired 5-star item in "Chronicled Path". You are guaranteed a 4-star or higher at 10 pull attempts and a guaranteed 5-star item at 90 pulls. There is a 50-50 chance to get the desired item. If the 5-star selected in "Chronicled Path" is a character, losing pity will give you the character. The same goes for weapons featured in this banner.

Losing pity also provides you with one Fate Point. The point ensures that your next 5-star summon is the one selected in the "Chronicled Path". If you have bad luck with pulls, you will need 180 Intertwined Fates or 28800 Primogems to get your desired 5-star item.

Overall, the Chronicled Wish banner seems great for newcomers and experienced players alike. New Genshin Impact players can go for old characters or weapons that are still meta, while experienced players can grab additional copies of their favorite characters or weapons. Those who cannot clear most of the content in the game should avoid the new Chronicled Wish and stick to limited banners for meta units.

