Genshin Impact will receive only three more patches in 2023. The officials will launch version 4.1 in less than a week, and version 4.3 will be the final update of the game before 2024. Between these three updates, the developers are expected to release at least six characters, including Neuvillette and Wriothesley, who will receive their first banners in the next Genshin Impact update.

Travelers can also expect the Hydro Archon Furina to be released along with Charlotte later this year in version 4.2. Without further delay, this article will cover Genshin Impact's entire reported update schedule for the remaining part of 2023.

Note: Part of the following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.1 release date and banner schedule

Expand Tweet

The upcoming 4.1 update will go live on September 27, 2023. The livestream for this patch has already concluded. Neuvillette and Hu Tao will be featured in the first phase, which will begin as soon as the update goes live. Meanwhile, the second phase will start on October 18, 2023, and feature Wriothesley and Venti.

Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream and release dates

Version 4.2 will be launched on November 8, 2023, and it is expected to be huge. According to the leaks, the officials will release Charlotte and Furina in this update. The former is expected to be a 4-star Cryo unit. Meanwhile, Furina will naturally be a 5-star Hydro character since she is the Hydro Archon. The leaks also suggest that Charlotte will likely be a Catalyst user and Furina will be a Sword user.

Their exact release dates are unknown as of this writing, but they will be revealed during the 4.2 Special Program that will be held on October 27, 2023.

Genshin Impact 4.3 expected release date and livestream

Version 4.3 will be the final update of the game in the year 2023. According to the rumors from Stepleaks, Navia and Chevreuse are expected to be released in the 4.3 patch. This update will go live on December 20, 2023. Most of this patch occurs in the year 2023, so Travelers can expect one of the characters to be released next year. Navia is a Geo Claymore character and is expected to be a 5-star unit.

Meanwhile, Chevreuse is speculated to be a 4-star Pyro Polearm character. For those unaware, she is the captain of Fontaine's Special Security and Surveillance Patrol. Travelers can expect the 4.3 livestream to occur on December 8, 2023.

Note that the version 4.2 and 4.3 banners are merely based on leaks, so readers should take it with a grain of salt.