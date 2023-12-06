Genshin Impact 4.3 brings Artifact and character level-up feature optimizations

The newest edition of the Developers Discussion has revealed that the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.3 update will bring several new artifacts and character level-up function optimizations. Some of the major updates are the Automatic Locking and Quick Unlock features in the inventory that will lock and unlock Artifacts based on the settings made by the players.

Additionally, the new enhancing screen optimization will let Travelers auto-add the character Exp books, and level up the characters with just one click. This is a nice update since it will save a lot of time. More on the upcoming Genshin Impact QoL updates is discussed in this article.

Genshin Impact 4.3 to add Automatic Locking, Quick Unlock Artifact features and more QoL updates

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, the latest edition of the Developers Discussion has revealed that the Automatic Locking and Quick Unlock features will be added to the inventory in the Genshin Impact 4.3 update. Travelers can use this feature to automatically lock and unlock their artifacts based on the requirements set by them.

To use this feature, players can open their Inventory and click on the Artifact Auto-Lock option on the bottom left side of the screen. Next, select any one Artifact Set from the list and click on Edit to set the requirements.

Travelers can select their desired main and sub-stats on the Sands, Goblet, and Circlet pieces. This will lock or unlock all the Artifacts in the Inventory with the selected stats.

This will save a lot of time for players since they won't have to go through each Artifact piece to check if they are good anymore. In addition to the Auto Locking and Quick Unlock features, the developers are also going to update the enhancing screens.

The pop-up screen after increasing the Artifact's level will be removed in version 4.3. In addition, Travelers will be able to select up to 15 items while leveling up an Artifact.

The character enhancement screen will also receive a major update. A new Auto-Add option will be added in Genshin Impact version 4.3, which will let players select the required Exp books and level up their units in one click to get the unit to the highest level before their ascension. Furthermore, the speed of the interface special effects will also be increased.

Other QoL updates

Another major update in Genshin Impact 4.3 is the new One-Click feature. Using this function, Travelers can claim all the items obtained from the Expedition with a single click and also have the option to send the characters back to the Expedition with a single click.

Do note that all the QoL updates showcased in the GIFs are still under development and are not the final product.