Genshin Impact 4.3 weapons: New 5-star, free 4-star, and banner weapons

Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.3 update will introduce a lot of new content to the game. This includes fresh characters, weapons, story quests, map expansion, and more. Among these additions will be two new claymores, one of the 5-star rarity and the other a 4-star.

The former will be the signature weapon of Navia, an upcoming Geo unit, and will be called Verdict. At the same time, her 4-star claymore is expected to be offered as a reward for completing version 4.3's flagship event in Genshin Impact.

This article will cover all the new weapons for the 4.3 update. It will also provide a banner schedule for the reader's convenience.

Genshin Impact 4.3 to release two new claymore weapons

Verdict claymore (Image via HoYoverse)

Navia's signature 5-star claymore "Verdict" will provide her with Crit Rate from its secondary stat and ATK% with her passive. It will become available on the event wish banner on December 20, 2023, when version 4.3 goes live.

Here are the stats and effects of the Verdict:

Base ATK at level 90 674 Secondary Stat at level 90 22.1% Crit Rate Passive effect Increases ATK by 20%. When characters in your party obtain Elemental Shards from Crystallize reactions, the equipping character will gain 1 Seal, increasing Elemental Skill DMG by 18%. The Seal lasts for 15s, and the equipper may have up to 2 Seals at once. All of the equipper's Seals will disappear 0.2s after their Elemental Skill deals DMG.

Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword (Image via HoYoverse)

A 4-star claymore will be the reward for Genshin Impact's 4.3 main event, titled " Roses and Muskets." It will be called Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword and will boast an Energy Recharge secondary stat. The weapon's passive will provide the user ATK% based on the number of Melusines they have helped along their journey.

The stats and effects for Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword are as follows:

Base ATK at level 90 565 Secondary stat at level 90 30.6% Energy Recharge Passive effect ATK increased by 12%. That's not all! The support from all Melusines you've helped in Merusea Village fills you with strength! Based on the number of them you've helped, your ATK is increased by up to an additional 12%.

Players will be able to obtain this weapon for free at Refinement 5. It is expected that this claymore and its refinement materials will be featured in the event shop and can be purchased using the event-exclusive currency.

Genshin Impact 4.3 weapons banner schedule

Version 4.3 first half banners (Image via HoYoverse)

As announced in the Special Program livestream, Navia and Kamisato Ayaka will be featured on the limited-time character banner during the 4.3 update's first half. The second half is expected to offer gacha banners for Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya. Alongside these characters, their signature weapons will become available on the Epitome Invocation weapons banner.

As such, here is a schedule of the 5-star weapons slated for release in the 4.3 update:

Phase I (November 20 to January 10)

Verdict (5-star Claymore)

(5-star Claymore) Mistsplitter Reforged (5-star Sword)

Phase II (January 10 to January 31)

Engulfing Lightning (5-star Polearm)

(5-star Polearm) Thundering Pulse (5-star Bow)

