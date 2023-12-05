Chevreuse, known to be a support unit from the Pyro element, will debut as a 4-star character in Genshin Impact's 4.3 update. Her gameplay has revealed that she will wield a Polearm as her weapon of choice. Given the ever-increasing weapon options in HoYoverse's RPG, fans may be curious about the best options.

Several Polearms are suitable for Chevreuse, ranging from 5-star to 3-star rarity. You can opt for DPS weapons for higher damage or select the ones that offer more utility, depending on your individual preference.

This article mentions the best weapons for Chevreuse in Genshin Impact. It includes gacha and F2P options for your consideration.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact Chevreuse weapons guide

Chevreuse, as seen in her drip marketing (Image via HoYoverse)

Chevreuse is primarily expected to be a support character for Pyro and Electro elements that will be released in Genshin Impact's version 4.3. Her kit scales off her HP, and focusing on that stat is recommended when building her to assist your Pyro or Electro main DPS.

Here is a list of advantages she is expected to offer:

Decreasing enemy Pyro and Electro RES after triggering Overloaded.

Buff the attack of Pyro or Electro main DPS.

Healing the active character after using her Elemental Skill.

However, you can choose to play her as a damage dealer using the generic DPS build. Here is a list of the best weapons you can use for Chevreuse in Genshin Impact for support and main DPS build.

Best Chevreuse weapons for a support build in Genshin Impact

Best weapons for a support build (Image via HoYoverse)

When using Chevreuse as a support character paired with the Noblesse Oblige artifact set, it is crucial to focus on her HP and Energy Recharge stats.

Aim for high HP to receive a bigger attack buff and more heals from Chevreuse. However, Energy Recharge is necessary to ensure frequent use of her Elemental Burst to trigger to 4-piece effect of the Noblesse Oblige artifact set.

Here are some Polearm recommendations for the aforementioned build:

Staff of Homa : This is a 5-star option that provides her with HP and high Crit DMG.

: This is a 5-star option that provides her with HP and high Crit DMG. Skyward Spine : Another 5-star option that offers Energy Recharge.

: Another 5-star option that offers Energy Recharge. Favonius Lance : Expected to be her best 4-star option. Offers Energy Recharge for her and her teammates.

: Expected to be her best 4-star option. Offers Energy Recharge for her and her teammates. The Catch : This is a 4-star weapon that can be obtained via fishing. It offers Energy Recharge and is a F2P option.

: This is a 4-star weapon that can be obtained via fishing. It offers Energy Recharge and is a F2P option. Black Tassel: A 3-star option that offers HP via its secondary stat.

Best Chevreuse weapons for DPS build in Genshin Impact

Best weapons for a DPS build (Image via HoYoverse)

If you're a fan of Chevreuse's gameplay and want to use her at the forefront of your teams as a main DPS, it is recommended to opt for weapons that will provide her with Crit Rate, Crit DMG, and attack.

Here are some strong Polearms you can use to deal damage with Chevreuse:

Staff of Homa : This is a 5-star option that will provide the highest damage output. It offers HP and Crit DMG.

: This is a 5-star option that will provide the highest damage output. It offers HP and Crit DMG. Primordial Jade Winged-Spear : A strong 5-star weapon that boasts a high base attack and provides her with Crit Rate.

: A strong 5-star weapon that boasts a high base attack and provides her with Crit Rate. Prospector's Drill : The newly released 4-star Polearm from Fontaine is a very good option with Attack% secondary stat.

: The newly released 4-star Polearm from Fontaine is a very good option with Attack% secondary stat. Wavebreaker's Fin: Another 4-star gacha weapon that is a decent option providing Attack%.

