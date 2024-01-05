How to play Chevreuse in Genshin Impact

The captain of the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol, Chevreuse is a new playable character in Genshin Impact. She is a 4-star Pyro unit and a Polearm user. Chevreuse is a support character for Overloaded team comps and cannot be played in a team without Pyro and Electro characters. She can heal the active unit, buff the party's ATK, and even reduce the enemies' Pyro and Electro resistance.

Overall, the captain of the Survey Patrol has an amazing kit for an Overloaded team comp. As many players will likely be pulling for her, this article will guide Travelers on using Chevreuse in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.3: Chevreuse gameplay guide

There might be some players who don't know about Chevreuse's kit, so let's take a look at her talents first. Her Elemental Skill is called Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire, and it has two versions: Press and Hold. Upon using the Press, she fires a shot from her musket that does AoE Pyro DMG and continuously heals the active unit based on her Max HP.

On the other hand, holding the Skill allows Chevreuse to enter the aiming mode and shoot the locked target. However, if she has an Overcharged Ball, she will fire it instead, dealing higher AoE Pyro DMG. On a related note, Chevreuse gains one Overcharged Ball every time a party member triggers an Overloaded reaction, and only one ball can exist at a time.

Chevreuse's Elemental Burst is called Ring of Bursting Grenade. Upon using it, she initially fires an explosive grenade with her musket, dealing Pyro DMG. After the impact, it splits into secondary explosive shells and bursts after a short period, dealing Pyro DMG to nearby enemies.

Since Chevreuse is a healer and ATK buffer who scales on her Max HP, Genshin Impact players are advised to build her with the following stats:

Sands HP% or ER% Goblet HP% Circlet HP% or Healing Bonus Sub-stats HP%, HP, and ER%

The captain of the Survey Patrol also has beneficial passive abilities. One of her talents increases the ATK of all the Pyro and Electro party members by 1% of every 1000 HP she has for 30s after firing the Overcharged Ball from her Skill.

This makes her Elemental Skill the most essential part of her kit, so Genshin Impact players will always want to use her Overcharged Ball ability during rotations.

Unfortunately, Chevreuse's Elemental Burst and Normal Attack do not provide any support, so Travelers can opt to ignore them. Meanwhile, her other passive ability shreds the enemies' Pyro and Electro Resistance by 40% when a unit triggers an Overloaded reaction.

That said, this effect can only be triggered when all party members are Pyro and Electro, and there's at least one unit from each element.

Here are some of the best team comps for Chevreuse in Genshin Impact:

Yoimiya + Raiden Shogun + Chevreuse + Bennett

Raiden Shogun + Chevreuse + Kujou Sara + Bennett

Lisa + Xingling + Chevreuse + Fischl

Yanfei + Chevreuse + Fischl + Bennett

It is safe to say that using Chevreuse is pretty simple. The team rotation may change depending on the party members, but players must always use the Hold version of her Elemental Skill to fire the Overcharged Ball and trigger the ATK buff passive. Additionally, they should use teams with Pyro and Electro characters only.