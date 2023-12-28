Best characters to pair with Chevreuse in Genshin Impact

Chevreuse is a new 4-star Pyro character in Genshin Impact. This figure has a pretty interesting kit, as she is meant to be a support unit in Overloaded Reaction team comps with only Pyro and Electro entities. Additionally, Chevreuse can decrease the enemy's Pyro and Electro Resistance as well as provide party-wide ATK buff and healing, which is rare for characters of the former element. She also becomes a better support with higher Constellations.

Chevreuse has teambuilding restrictions and cannot be used in parties with units that are not of the Pyro and Electro elements. With that in mind, this article will feature some of the best units that can be paired with the Captain of the Special Patrol in Genshin Impact.

7 best characters to use with Chevreuse in Genshin Impact

1) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun is the best Electro unit to use with Chevreuse (Image via HoYoverse)

Chevreuse can be used with Raiden Shogun in several team comps since the latter is a pretty flexible unit. Travelers can use the Electro Archon as a sub-DPS character with another Pyro DPS figure, such as Yanfei or Yoimiya. That said, Raiden Shogun can also be a viable option as the main on-field damage dealer in a National Team, where Chevreuse replaces Xingqiu.

2) Yoimiya

Yoimiya is great partner for Chevreuse (Image via HoYoverse)

Yoimiya is one of the best single-target enemy DPS units in this game, and Chevreuse can be a nice Overloaded Reaction damage support for her. It is worth mentioning that this reaction usually pushes enemies back, which can be annoying at times. However, that won't be an issue with Yoimiya since she is a Bow user and has auto-aim.

3) Yanfei

Yanfei is a good option for beginners and F2P players (Image via HoYoverse)

Yanfei is a pretty decent 4-star main DPS unit. While this option isn't as good as other Pyro damage dealers like Yoimiya and Hu Tao, she can be great for beginners and F2P players.

Yanfei can also work with Chevreuse since her playstyle is pretty similar to Yoimiya's. Since the former also has auto-aim, knockback from Overloaded Reaction is not an issue for her.

4) Fischl

Fischl is a great F2P alternative for Electro unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can also pair Fischl with Chevreuse. The former is one of the best Electro sub-DPS units that can also be used as a battery for your team. Travelers who do not have Raiden Shogun can use Fischl with Chevreuse in Overloaded team comps.

5) Yae Miko

Yae Miko's Elemental Skill is really useful for off-field damage (Image via HoYoverse)

Yae Miko is also a nice option to use with Chevreuse in Genshin Impact. The former is an amazing Electro sub-DPS unit and is easy to play, thanks to her Elemental Skill. Travelers also have the option to use both Chevreuse and Yae Miko with Raiden Shogun and another Pyro character for the best results.

6) Bennett

Bennett is a great support option (Image via HoYoverse)

Bennett is one of the best 4-star characters in this game since he can buff ATK and also provide healing when the active unit's HP is low. He can be an amazing Pyro support option alongside Chevreuse in almost every Overloaded team comps. Using these two characters together will provide a ton of ATK buffs to the party. And since both can heal, you don't need to worry about dying.

7) Xiangling

Xiangling is the best Pyro sub-DPS unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Chevreuse can be paired with Xiangling, arguably the best Pyro sub-DPS in Genshin Impact. This unit can work amazingly in any Overloaded team as the off-field damage dealer, along with the Captain of the Special Patrol. One of the best teams for Xiangling with Chevreuse would be the Raiden National.

