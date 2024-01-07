Is Chevreuse good as DPS: Genshin Impact 4.3 pull value details

Chevreuse is an upcoming 4-star character in the Genshin Impact 4.3 Phase II banners. Many in the community are already in love with her from her appearance at the flagship event. The captain of Special Security and Surveillance Patrol is a Pyro Polearm unit with a kit that enables Pyro and Electro units through overload reactions.

Although she is meant to be a support, many will want to know whether she is worth building for damage. In this article, we will discuss her pull value as a DPS in Genshin Impact 4.3 update and many more.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Is Chevreuse any good in Genshin Impact?

Chevreuse is well-versed with Polearm as she is with her Musket. (Image via HoYoverse)

Is Chevreuse good, and is she worth building? These are two completely different questions to address. In this article, we will cover both of them. For general exploration, Chevreuse's value is quite high for the following reasons:

Fontaine Character: Fontaine units have an edge over others in underwater exploration. They can also do dolphin jumps that characters from other regions cannot do.

Fontaine units have an edge over others in underwater exploration. They can also do dolphin jumps that characters from other regions cannot do. Stamina Consumption: Her ascension passive reduced her sprinting stamina consumption of the entire party by 20%.

Basically, this new character in the lineup helps you form a Fontaine-only team and still have access to decreased stamina consumption. Since it's her passive, you don't need to build her will to accomplish this task. In Genshin Impact, there are many other characters who can provide the same passive utility, but most of them are gacha units (excluding Kaeya).

Is Chevreuse worth pulling as DPS in Genshin Impact?

Official gameplay footage and announcements have confirmed that her primary role is to support Pyro or Electro units with her unique kit. This makes her a must-have unit for the DPS, such as Lyney, Raiden Shogun, and many more.

However, if we consider the DPS potential for Chevreuse, it is trickier to answer. At Constellation 0, she is not worth building for frontload damage. To dish out damage from her, players must invest Primogems to unlock her constellations or need teammates to enable her. Her Constellation 4 allows her to shoot Elemental Skill (hold version) twice, and Constellation 6 can provide around 60% Pyro and Electro DMG Bonus.

Due to her skill cooldowns, Chevreuse cannot act as an on-field damage dealer in Genshin Impact unless you pair her with a C6 Bennett. Otherwise, she can perfectly perform as a sub-DPS while being paired with other Pyro or Electro DPS.

Conclusion

Every character has their own pros and cons when it comes to pull value or meta gameplay. If you like Chevreuse despite her drawbacks, you should summon her to enhance your gameplay experience in Genshin Impact.