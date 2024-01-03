Honkai Star Rail DPS tier list (January 2024)

Honkai Star Rail features a ton of playable characters to collect and strengthen. New characters are released with every version upgrade, varying in rarities (either 4-star or 5-star). These characters are assembled into teams of four to clear various in-game content. One of the most desirable types of units in a team is the attacker (DPS), who is necessary to dish out real damage to foes.

Naturally, no DPS is created equal; some possess an edge over others. With so many options, it can be quite confusing for newcomers to choose which units to prioritize. Thankfully, our tier list for the best Honkai Star Rail attackers can be found in this article to help gain insight.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

All Honkai Star Rail DPS characters ranked as of January 2024

All DPS characters ranked (Image via TierMaker)

The tier list above divides all available DPS characters in the current build of Honkai Star Rail into SS, S, A, and B tiers. The list is ranked in descending order of strength and priority.

Keep in mind that this particular list only includes characters released as of January 2024. Additionally, the characters mentioned within this list are maxed out at Level 80, with base Eidolons (E0).

SS Tier

Jingliu is an SS-Tier unit (Image via HoYoverse)

The SS Tier represents the best DPS units one can get their hands on in version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail. These characters are the undisputed champions of their respective Elements and are entirely 5-star, gacha-only units. They include:

Jingliu

Kafka

Dan Heng/Imbibitor Lunae

S Tier

Dr. Ratio is a great S-Tier DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

The S Tier represents the next best tier of DPS characters. While mostly outclassed by the SS Tier, these characters can hold their own in battle and mostly include units that have fallen victim to recent powercreep. They include:

Dr. Ratio

Blade

Seele

Topaz and Numby

Argenti

Clara

A Tier

Jing Yuan is an A-Tier DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

The A Tier of DPS units includes 4- and 5-star characters that have been available for quite a long time since launch. They require strong party members to assist them during battle and are usually not worth the investment anymore compared to SS and S units. They include:

Jing Yuan

Himeko

Yangqing

Sushang

Qingque

Serval

Xueyi

B Tier

Dan Heng is a B-Tier DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

The B Tier represents the lowest tier of the currently available DPS units in Honkai Star Rail. Despite possessing some niche use cases, these characters are not worth the investment for newer players, especially over other units. They include:

Guinaifen

Hook

Dan Heng

Herta

Arlan

Trailblazer (Physical/Destruction)

