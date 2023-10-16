Every upcoming Honkai Star Rail character leaked so far

Quite a few Honkai Star Rail characters have been leaked throughout its runtime, and many have appeared on the limited-time banner. Each update brings in a series of third-party details that capture the player's attention. From Hanabi to Screwllum, various character details are piled up online, begging for a proper compilation.

Hence, in this article, we present every upcoming unit leaked so far.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

What are the upcoming Honkai Star Rail characters, according to leaks?

The image on the link shows all the leaked characters in Honkai Star Rail along with their Path and elements. More details about them have been outlined below. It is worth noting that we have excluded a few of them from this list since very little information is available about them.

1. Acheron

Nihility/ Lightning

Initially considered Raiden Mei, Archeron is a 5-star unit that was previously leaked alongside Boothill. Being a follower of the Nihility Path, she can extend her damage output by inflicting non-removable stacks on enemies.

2. Argenti

Erudition/ Physical

Argenti’s official artwork has been revealed in the latest drip marketing campaign for Honkai Star Rail. He is a 5-star DPS that will arrive in the upcoming version 1.5 update, bringing powerful AoE damage in the battle.

3. Aventurine

Preservation/ Imaginary

Aventurine has been officially hinted at in the latest Future Market (Prologue) mission, setting the character for the future release. He is expected to provide DEF-scaling shields to all allies while generating energy.

4. Black Swan

Nihility/ Wind

Black Swan originally appeared in the above Myriad Celestia Trailer, where she dictated the background of the Archons. Due to this, she garnered a lot of attention from players, and luckily for them, she will be a playable unit in the near future.

5. Dr. Ratio

Hunt/ Imaginary

Recent leaks suggest that Dr. Ratio will appear in version 1.6 alongside Raun Mei. His kit involves debuffing enemies to enhance his damage to them. He also has access to a few random buffs and a follow-up attack.

6. Gallagher

Abundance/ Fire

As of writing, we only know Gallagher’s Path and element type. Besides, his concept art was presented on Reddit a few weeks ago which has been taken down by HoYoverse.

7. Hanabi

Harmony/ Quantum

Hanabi has been the talk of the community, and she is expected to debut soon in version 2.0. The latest leak about the character showed a preview of her in-game design and hinted at her potential name change to Sparkles.

8. Hanya

Harmony/ Physical

Similar to Argenti, the latest Honkai Star Rail drip marketing showed Hanya’s official artwork, setting her up for release in version 1.5. She will be a support unit that can regenerate Skill-point for the entire team while extending her ATK and SPD buff to an ally.

9. Harmony Trailblazer

Imaginary

The Trailblazer has been speculated to follow the Harmony Path to unlock their next abilities. As always, players should be able to shuffle between their Paths.

However, they might consider using their new moveset as it is heavily geared towards inflicting Weakness Break, as suggested by the leaks.

10. Huohuo

Abundance/ Wind

Huohuo is one of the 5-star unit releasing in Honkai Star Rail 1.5. She can regenerate energy for allies, extending her support potential.

It has been further confirmed that two voice actors worked on Huohuo to breathe life into her character and tail, which is apparently a heliobus.

11. Mei

Hunt/ Lightning

Players have been anticipating official news about Raiden Mei ever since she was hinted at as a future character by a few credible sources. Originally from Honkai Impact 3rd, she has been speculated to bring her Lightning abilities to be a dedicated DPS in Star Rail.

12. Misha

Destruction/ Ice

Thanks to Yarik and Blednaaya, the community could see Misha’s rendered model, showing that she carries a small briefcase.

Aside from her visuals, Misha will be a 4-star DPS that excels at inflicting Freeze on enemies, being an Ice unit.

13. Ruan Mei

Harmony/ Ice

Ruan Mei is a member of the Genius Society, belonging to the structure of Herta and Screwllum. She has appeared on the Geniuses Repose Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail and is expected to be playable in version 1.6.

14. Sam

Destruction/ Fire

One of the Stalleron Hunters, Sam, was officially revealed in The Jepella Rebellion trailer, working with the likes of Kafka and Silver Wolf. He wears humanoid armor and will likely be an HP-scaling DPS somewhat similar to Blade.

15. Screwllum

Erudition/ Imaginary

Screwllum has appeared in Honkai Star Rail on multiple occasions and has a history with Silver Wolf, where they competed against each other in a hacking battle. Although he volunteered as an NPC in the Simulated Universe Swarm Disaster, he will be playable in the future.

Various leak sources have claimed that he excels at follow-up attacks and deals AoE damage.

16. Xuyei

Destruction/ Quantum

Most Trailblazers have already met Xuyei in the early phase of Xianzhou Luofu’s questline. She will likely be a 4-star DPS that deals multiple instances of Quantum DMG on enemies.

That said, she is another puppet character in Honkai Star Rail after Herta.

Diva, Robin, Sunday, Boothill, and Firefly were also data-mined to be playable in the future. However, the third-party sources have yet to provide sufficient information about them to include them on the list.