Honkai Star Rail Swarm Disaster simplified guide for beginners

The Swarm Disaster in Honkai Star Rail is now available as brand-new playable content thanks to the collaborative efforts of Herta, Ruan Mei, Screwllum, and Stephen. They have revamped the Simulated Universe with many new mechanics and gameplay elements, setting it up as a permanent DLC in the title.

Trailblazers have been expecting a unique game mode for quite some time now to delve into some difficult challenges. With the recent addition of the Swarm Disaster, they can finally participate in challenging content to curb their desires.

That said, beginners are likely to face some difficulty in the new simulation without prior preparations. Hence, this article will simplify the game mechanics of Honkai Star Rail’s Swarm Disaster.

A beginner's guide to Honkai Star Rail Swarm Disaster

Initiate the Swarm Disaster from the Simulated Universe screen (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are the steps required to complete the entire Swarm Disaster in Honkai Star Rail. The domain is unlocked after you complete Simulated Universe World 5 at any difficulty.

Access the Swarm Disaster via the standard simulation device located at Herta’s office.

Click on "Start Exploration" to choose a difficulty level. You can unlock higher difficulties after completing the previous stages.

Download the initial characters accordingly to create a proper setup.

Choose a Path at the beginning to receive their respective buffs throughout every stage of the challenge.

Select the next tile to proceed forward in each Swarm Disaster plane (Image via HoYoverse)

The domain has three different planes, each containing multiple stages denoted as tiles. You can only move forward, leaving other tiles behind to disappear.

The standard simulation gameplay applies to each room, implying that you collect more Blessings by defeating enemies.

The Audience Die rolls a random effect from one of its sides (Image via HoYoverse)

Clear each stage to access the Communing Device that rolls an Audience die. It deploys various effects that correspond with the chosen Path. Keep in mind that the boost only applies to the next tile you select.

Make sure to watch out for the countdown, which tracks the number of stages you clear. Enemies become powerful when they hit zero, so make sure to set an optimal tile plan to avoid unnecessary challenges.

Pick your own fight by selecting the Boss (Image via HoYoverse)

You can choose the boss encounter at the end of every plane. Select the one that has a weakness type suitable for your team. Once defeated, select your preferred curio to proceed to the next domain.

Try to select Adventure tiles along the way, as they provide interesting tasks to complete instead of launching you into combat.

Defeat True Stings to complete the Swarm Disaster in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the process to clear all the planes until you encounter True Sting, the final boss in Honkai Star Rail’s Swarm Disaster. The creature has a massive HP pool that expands across three phases. However, it shares weaknesses with the fire, Quantum, and Imaginary elements.

With a well-built setup and strong blessings, you should be able to take down the True Stings.

The entire DLC has a total of 13 chapters, which can be unlocked by completing various challenges. You can also obtain various in-game rewards, including Self-Modeling Resin, Stellar Jades, and other resources, by participating in the Simulation.