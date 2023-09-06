Honkai Star Rail Swarm Disaster guide: New Simulated Universe explained

The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update has finally rolled out the Swarm Disaster as one of its exclusive contents. Set to be a permanent addition to the Simulated Universe moving forward. The brand-new DLC introduces some unique gameplay built on the foundation of the existing simulation.

The collaborative efforts of Herta, Ruan Mei, Screwllum, and Stephen have been highly acknowledged by the community, as players are excited to receive some extra end-game challenges.

Upon clearing the Swarm Disaster, Trailblazers can obtain more rewards, including the rare Self-Modeling Resin and Stellar Jades. All of the resources will help them make some significant progress on their account.

That said, a few of its mechanics are likely to be confusing for some players. Hence, this guide will compile everything about the new Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail.

How to unlock the Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail

Interact with Herta to launch the Swarm Disaster (Image via HoYoverse)

The new Swarm Disaster DLC in Honkai Star Rail unlocks after you clear Simulated Universe World 5. It will be available as a permanent challenge in the title, boasting an array of new Blessings, Curios, and random events.

Once eligible, you can participate in the domain by interacting with Herta in her office. She will fire up the new Simulation tutorial, providing all its gameplay information.

It has brought in a brand new map alongside a mysterious Audience Dice system, which you can access via Communing Devices located in every stage. The dice roll will dispatch a random Blessing tied to your chosen Path.

How to play the Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

Here is a list outlining every gameplay element of the Swarm Disaster for your convenience.

For starters, access the simulation via the portal beside Herta and click "Start Exploring" to launch the game mode.

Select the Path you want to tread on in the die selection screen. As mentioned, your Blessings will correspond with the choice you make at the beginning.

The Audience Die rolls a random Blessing from the chosen Path (Image via HoYoverse)

Note that each of the die faces offers a random Blessing, which only applies to the chosen room.

The Swarm Disaster will have three distinct planes containing different stages.

Now complete the objectives of each room to activate its Communing Device.

Proceed through each of the tiles, and keep in mind that you can only move forward. The room left behind fades away, implying that you cannot go back to it.

Proceed forward by choosing the next tile (Image via HoYoverse)

You will also encounter unique historical events after defeating the elite enemies for each stage, which provide energy for your chosen Path.

Keep acquiring more energy for each Path to unlock additional blessings.

Lastly, defeat the final boss, True Stings, to complete the simulation.

After completing the Swarm Disaster, you unlock the new Propagation Path for the Simulated Universe, along with other rewards. Keep in mind that the rest of the gameplay should feel like Herta's simulation, and a proper team setup is required to clear its challenges.