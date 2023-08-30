The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 version update brings with it a complete overhaul of the Simulated Universe game mode. As detailed in a previous blog post, developer HoYoverse has finally implemented a series of changes to both the user interface and the mode's gameplay. The rewards have also been updated, now offering a total of 4500 Stellar Jade.

Curious readers can find a summary of the HoYolab post below.

All changes to the Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

As described in the official HoYolab post, the Simulated Universe: Swarm Disaster was conceived by the members of the Genius Society, including characters Herta and Screwellum.

The entire game mode has been revamped, bringing with it new Blessings, maps, and random events. Additionally, two new items, the Communing Device and Audience Dice, have been added.

The event will be a permanent addition after September 9, 2023, from 12:00 server time.

The event’s mechanics are summarized below for convenience:

New additions to the Simulated Universe include Blessings, Curios, random events, and Path Resonances.

Players will move across multiple Domains using the map. Completing the Domain will allow players to use the “Communing Device” to roll “Audience Dices.” Each Dice has unique effects, which in turn allows for more Curio/Blessing combinations than usual.

Players can complete challenges related to this Communing Device and obtain “Communing Trail.” Communing Trail points unlock extra rewards and generate new buffs for characters in the Swarm Disaster mode.

Additionally, players can unlock lore segments related to the Aeons in the process.

A new boss, “Swarm: True Sting,” will be available to challenge once players reach the depths of the Third Plane.

A total of 5 difficulty levels are available. Each level offers a unique set of challenges to overcome.

Completing all chapters of the Swarm Disaster and the Adventure Mission, “Swarm Disaster: The End,” will unlock the Path of Propagation for the Simulated Universe.

Additional gameplay details, including enemy lineups, are expected to be made available during the official release.

All rewards obtainable in the Simulated Universe: Swarm Disaster event of Honkai Star Rail 1.3

The following set of rewards are available for players accessing the Simulated Universe: Swarm Disaster, provided they have cleared World 5:

Trailblaze EXP

Star Rail Passes

EXP materials for Relics, Planar Ornaments and Characters

Up to 4500 Stellar Jade

Standard Supplies Material Box

Credits

Self-Modeling Resin

Tracks of Destiny

