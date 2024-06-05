Honkai Star Rail 2.4 drip marketing reveals Yunli

The Honkai Star Rail 2.4 drip marketing has officially commenced, revealing Yunli as one of the 5-star debuts of the update. Yunli is one of the many characters that have yet to appear in the game, but that will change in the future. Regardless, players have learned about her kit and other anticipated details via several leak sources.

Yunli’s official reveal confirms that she will be a Physical character from Xianzhou Luofu who also treads on the Destruction Path. Hence, she will likely take on the role of a DPS for various teams going forward.

This article further discusses the official information about Yunli in HSR.

What to know about Honkai Star Rail 2.4 character Yunli

With Honkai Star Rail’s next livestream event on the horizon, HoYoverse has launched yet another drip marketing campaign, revealing Yunli as the 5-star unit of patch 2.4.

According to her official description, Yunli is a sword hunter from the Xianzhou Zhuming, one of the six Flagships owned by the Hexafleet in Luofu. She is also the dearest granddaughter of "the Flaming Heart" General Huaiyan, which implies that she belongs to a royal bloodline. Despite her prestigious status, she remains frank and straightforward.

This candid personality is highlighted in her official dialogue, which reads:

"Swords have a temper. Sometimes, you have to touch them to calm them down — put the hilt of the sword in your hand, and it'll tell you what's wrong!"

Moreover, Yunli in Honkai Star Rail has been described as the second-youngest prodigy swordmaster of the Flamewheel Octet. However, such a feat is thanks to her extreme dedication, as she practiced swordsmanship, alongside forging from Huaiyan at a very young age.

Yunli is only vengeful against cursed swords, as she vowed to hunt down any tainted blade that emerged from the Zhuming. Perhaps her companion quest will unveil the reason behind her intense loathing for the cursed weapons.

The following list condenses Yunli’s character type details:

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Element : Physical

: Physical Path: Destruction

This 5-star unit is voiced by Brenna Larsen in the English dub. Her Japanese voice actor is none other than Shion Wakayama.

