Honkai Star Rail Yunli leaks: Kit crumbs, abilities, and more

Several new Honkai Star Rail leaks have appeared online regarding future updates, with the latest presenting Yunli’s kit crumbs and other fragmented details. Yunli has been previously speculated to be a 5-star Physical character who has some form of follow-up attack in her arsenal. Players have had limited information regarding Yunli so far, but thanks to HomDGCat, a credible leak source, they are now aware of her potential abilities and background.

There has been much speculation about the upcoming characters since the release of the v2.2 update. However, this article takes a closer look at Yunli’s latest leaks in particular.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take every piece of information with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Yunli kit crumbs, abilities, and more

HomDGCat recently shared a few fragmented details about Yunli alongside Feixiao leaks in Honkai Star Rail. It appears that the former is the granddaughter of General Huaiyan from Xianzhou Zhuming, one of the six Flagships under the Xianzhou Alliance. Yunli belongs to the peer group of Yanqing, and she loves collecting swords of all kinds.

She has also studied swordsmanship at a young age and will likely assist in the upcoming story battle. The latest leak further claims that she is capable of launching a counterattack from a defensive stance, dealing damage to her opponents.

Yunli kit crumbs from HomDGCat further specify that she can provide a barrier to the active character in the battle, using her Technique. She also has a special blocking mechanic where her weapon will appear on the field to block hits when the protected ally is attacked by an opponent.

As of Honkai Star Rail 2.2 patch, many elite enemies can nuke an entire team unless they are fortified. Therefore, the protective field will be an excellent addition to the game, provided that this aspect of her kit remains unchained on the final release.

X user UBatcha has reported that Yunli is a 5-star unit that could potentially debut in patch 2.5. The user also claims that she might have follow-up attack mechanics built into her kit. That said, players must wait for the official reveal to learn more about her abilities and playstyle.

