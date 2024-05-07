Honkai Star Rail's version 2.2 will soon be released worldwide on May 8, 2024. The upcoming update will introduce Robin and Boothill as new 5-star entities, alongside unique Light Cones, events, and more. In the v2.2 patch notes, developers have revealed that several QoL (Quality-of-Life) changes will also be added to the game.

This article will discuss the various changes that will be made to Honkai Star Rail's gameplay in the 2.2 update, as per the official patch notes.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 patch notes and version overview

Honkai Star Rail's version 2.2, titled "Then Wake to Weep", will arrive in a few hours and HoYoverse will introduce several QoL changes affecting the gameplay experience.

Here are all the modifications, as revealed in the patch notes:

1) Trailblazer Profile

Trailblaze Status (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting from version 2.2, players will be able to showcase additional content on their respective Trailblazer Profiles. Dubbed the "Trailblaze Status", it will include information about the following:

Warp of 5-star entities

Completed stages

Completed events

Developers will also add an option to customize which information players want to display publicly. This can be changed from the Social Settings tab in the Settings menu.

2) Friends' lineups for Forgotten Hall and Pure Fiction

View friend's teams (Image via HoYoverse)

Considering how crucial proper lineups are to clear the challenges in Honkai Star Rail, it's no surprise many must be curious about the team compositions of their friends. To facilitate this, players will now be able to view the various Forgotten Hall and Pure Fiction teams used by their companions.

Adding to the convenience, they will also be able to view the individual character builds by clicking on the character's icon.

HoYoverse has also announced that Trailblazers will now be able to showcase their completion records for Forgotten Hall, Pure Fiction, and Simulated Universe on their Friends List.

3) Lineup system optimization

New team menu (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail's 2.2 update will introduce a few tweaks to the Lineup menu. By accessing the Lineup Overview feature, players will now be able to customize their team compositions and manage them with relative ease.

Furthermore, they will now be able to mark their frequently used characters to find them quickly. As per the patch notes, the marked characters will be prioritized when displayed in the Character Catalog.

4) Character Path switching

Change Trailblazer builds automatically (Image via HoYoverse and Kibbles Gaming/YouTube)

Trailblazer fans are sure to appreciate the new QoL modification coming in version 2.2 which will alter Trailblazer's Light Cones and Relics when their Path is changed. This will eliminate the hassle of re-equipping the items each time after making the switch.

5) Relic filtering and enhancement optimization

Relic filtering feature (Image via HoYoverse)

The new Recommended Relics menu will allow players to filter their pieces by selecting the main stats from the upcoming patch. Moreover, they will have the option to filter when selecting Relics for enhancement.

6) Recommended Trace upgrades feature

Recommended Traces option (Image via HoYoverse)

To assist players in deciding which Traces to prioritize when building a character, a new Recommended option will now be added to the Trace upgrade menu starting from version 2.2.

It will provide information regarding the best Traces to spend their resources on for a particular character to maximize their potential.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub.