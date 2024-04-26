Honkai Star Rail 2.2 banners schedule

Along with the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update, the gacha banners of the new characters will also become available on May 08, 2024. During the version 2.2 special Program live stream, the developers revealed the upcoming patch's banner schedule. Following the usual trend, each phase of the update will feature two characters and Light Cone banners.

This article details the release dates of each phase’s banners, time, and details in Honkai Star Rail 2.2.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 character banners

As showcased in the Honkai Star Rail version 2.2 Special Program live stream, two new limited-time banners, along with two rerun banners, will be released during the patch.

The following section details the banner order of the upcoming update:

Phase I (May 8, 2024)

Robin (5-star Physical, Harmony)

(5-star Physical, Harmony) Topaz & Numby (5-star Fire, The Hunt)

The three 4-star units in the Phase One banners are as follows:

Xueyi (Quantum, Destruction)

(Quantum, Destruction) March 7th (Ice, Preservation)

(Ice, Preservation) Hanya (Physical, Harmony)

Phase II (May 29, 2024)

Boothill (5-star Physical, The Hunt)

(5-star Physical, The Hunt) Fu Xuan (5-star Quantum, Preservation)

The 4-star units that will be 4-star in the Phase II banners are:

Pela (Ice, Nihility)

(Ice, Nihility) Luka (Physical, Nihility)

(Physical, Nihility) Hook (Fire, Destruction)

Both Topaz & Numby and Fu Xuan will be getting their first rerun banner in Honkai Star Rail 2.2 following their release in versions 1.3 and 1.4, respectively.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Light Cone banners

Here is a list of all the Light Cones that will be featured in the upcoming version:

Phase I

Robin’s signature Light Cone: Flowing Nightglow (5-star, Harmony)

(5-star, Harmony) Topaz & Numby’s signature Light Cone: Worrisome, Blissful (5-star, The Hunt)

The 4-star Light Cones that will be featured in the first phase are as follows:

Swordplay (The Hunt)

(The Hunt) Perfect Timing (Abundance)

(Abundance) Boundless Choreo (Nihility)

Phase II

Boothill’s signature Light Cone: Sailing Towards A Second Life (5-star, The Hunt)

(5-star, The Hunt) Fu Xuan’s signature Light Cone: She Already Shut Her Eyes (5-star, Preservation)

The featured 4-star Light Cones in the Phase II banners are:

A Secret Vow (Destruction)

(Destruction) Landau’s Choice (Preservation)

(Preservation) Geniuses’ Repose (Erudition)

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 banners release countdown

Readers can find a countdown below for the first phase banners of the upcoming patch. The countdown will be the same for all regions:

The countdowns for all second-phase banners are listed in the section below. As usual, the release time will be different for each region:

Asia

America

Europe

