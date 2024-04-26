Honkai Star Rail 2.2 livestream: Codes, upcoming banners, and events

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update is set to bring a lot of new content to the land of dreams. Whether the galactic superstar has captured your heart or you are curious about the space cowboy with a hidden agenda, you will be able to experience them in action with this patch. There are also events coming, alongside the next part of Penacony's storyline, which is set to shed some much-needed light in the dark alleyways of the dreamscape.

HoYoverse unveiled a lot of information with the latest Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Special Program, and it might get tough to look up everything shown during the stream. That is why, we have prepared this summary that has all the important details.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 livestream: Upcoming event warps and featured characters

As is the norm with every update, version 2.2 will also introduce a new batch of characters to the game. Kicking off the first half will be none other than Superstar Robin. She will be followed by the mysterious bounty hunter, Boothill who is set to bring a touch of western with his cowboyish style.

Here are the character banners for both Phase 1 and Phase of the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update.

Phase 1

Robin makes her debut (Image via HoYoverse)

5-stars: Robin + Topaz

Robin + Topaz 4-stars: March 7th, Hanya and Xueyi

Phase 2

Phase 2 banners for Honkai Star Rail 2.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

5-stars : Boothill + Fu Xuan

: Boothill + Fu Xuan 4-stars: Pela, Hook, Luka

Additionally, all 5-star characters will also receive Brilliant Fixation Warp Events for their respective signature lightcones.

Upcoming events in version 2.2

The Special Program announced that all of the questions will be answered in the 2.2 Trailblaze Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 2.2 will continue the Trailblaze Mission for Penacony and will move to the third act of the game. Titled The Fool Always Rings Twice, this questline is set to answer the questions left behind by the cliffhanger ending of the 2.1 Trailblaze Mission. Additionally, we will also get the following events to enjoy during the duration of the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update:

Clockie: Dreamjoy Memoir

The Legend of Galactic Baseballer

All About Boothill

Planar Fissure

Garden of Plenty

Additional quality-of-life improvements and other features revealed during the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 livestream

Robin's album "Inside" will be released on May 9 (Image via HoYoverse)

The following features were announced during the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 livestream which will be implemented with the upcoming update:

Harmony path unlock for Trailblazer

unlock for Trailblazer New areas: Dreamflux Reef, Moment of Scorched Sand, and Penacony Grand Theater

Dreamflux Reef, Moment of Scorched Sand, and Penacony Grand Theater New OSTs from Robin's official album, Inside on music platforms on May 9

on music platforms on Harmonius Choir - The Great Septimus will be added as a boss in Echo of War: Salutations of Ashen Dreams

will be added as a boss in Echo of War: New 4-star Lightcone: Boundless Choreo

Gift of Odyssey

New Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Duty

New Crimson Calyx: Bud of the Hunt

New Battle Records function in Trailblazer profile

You will be able to view what your friend is currently doing in Honkai Star Rail from the friend list.

You can check out your friend's lineups for Pure Fiction as well as showcase your own

New and improved Team Setup

You can now tag characters who will be listed on top while selecting teams.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 livestream redemption codes

The Special Program gifted three redemption codes (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse revealed three redemption codes during the Special Program:

VSKTGNPMNBRB : 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits

: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits BT3BG67LPS9X: 100x Stellar Jades and 5x Traveler's Guide

100x Stellar Jades and 5x Traveler's Guide RSKSYP646TR3: 100x Stellar Jades and 4x Refined Aether.

Version 2.2 is set to launch on May 8, 2024, after the completion of the ongoing Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update.