Honkai Star Rail 2.2 livestream codes and expiry time

The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 livestream has officially commenced, and it will showcase all the contents of the next patch, including new events, banners, and more. One of the major highlights of the Special Program is certainly the fresh redeem codes, which were displayed during the intervals. Players can claim them to obtain various in-game resources, but their expiration window is quite short.

That said, let’s take a look at all the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 livestream codes and their redemption methods.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 livestream code details

Listed below are the Honkai Star Raui 2.2 livestream codes, along with their rewards: (Note: We will update the sections as soon as the fresh codes are released.)

VSKTGNPMNBRB : 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits.

: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits. BT3BG67LPS9X : 100x Stellar Jade, 5x Traveler's Guide

: 100x Stellar Jade, 5x Traveler's Guide RSKSYP646TR3: 100x Stellar Jades and 4x Refined Aether.

You can obtain a total of 300 Stellar Jades and other in-game goodies by claiming the specified codes. The resources will benefit you in preparing for Robin or Boothill, the featured characters of patch 2.2.

Bear in mind that the v2.2 livestream code expires on April 27, 2024, at 11:59 pm (UTC+8), which is roughly 24 hours from release. So, make sure to claim them as quickly as possible to avoid missing out on the freebies.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 livestream code redemption guide

Honkai Star Rail livestream code redemption takes about a few minutes to complete, regardless of the device, and you can use either of the two official methods for the task. The first process involves the use of the in-game menu, where you will find a redemption option. The other method requires you to use the official webpage.

In-game livestream code redemption method

In-game code redmeption preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch Star Rail on any device and log in to your HoYoverse account.

Once the character appears on the screen, hit Pause to access the in-game menu.

to access the in-game menu. There should be a button denoted with three dots next to the profile details. Click on it and choose Redemption Code .

. A pop-up window will appear on the screen, where you can enter the livestream code.

Click on Confirm to conclude.

Official webpage livestream code redemption method

Official code redemption webpage (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the official webpage for gift redemption. For quick access, click on this link.

Log in to your HoYoverse account.

Choose the proper server.

Insert the livestream code in the respective area.

Hit Redeem to complete.

The rewards from the codes will be dispatched directly to your account via the in-game mailing system. This can be accessed by clicking on the envelope sign within the Pause menu.

