Honkai Star Rail 2.2 livestream codes release date, time, and redemption guide

HoYoverse has announced that Honkai Star Rail's 2.2 livestream will soon air on April 26, 2024. It will provide players a peek at all the additions coming to the game in the upcoming update like new characters, Light Cones, and more. During the 2.2 livestream, the developers will release three exclusive redeem codes at certain intervals.

The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 redeem codes can be exchanged for lucrative rewards. However, considering they expire after 16 hours of release, it is crucial for players to keep an eye out for these codes to avoid missing out on redeeming them.

This article provides Honkai Star Rail's 2.2 livestream codes release date and time and shows how to redeem these codes.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 livestream codes release date, time, and countdown

Expand Tweet

The developers will provide fans with a preview of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update, titled "Then Wake to Weep," during the 2.2 Special Program livestream. During the telecast, scheduled for April 26, 2024, at 7:30 pm (UTC +8), HoYoverse will share three new exclusive redeem codes, which are as follows:

VSKTGNPMNBRB : 100x Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits

: 100x Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits BT3BG67LPS9X : 100x Stellar Jade, 5x Traveler's Guide

: 100x Stellar Jade, 5x Traveler's Guide RSKSYP646TR3: 100x Stellar Jades and 4x Refined Aether.

Here is a countdown reflecting the time until the 2.2 livestream codes arrive:

Considering the livestream redemption codes expire after 16 hours of release, it is recommended players redeem them as early as possible.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 livestream codes release for popular time zones

Given that the version 2.2 livestream will air worldwide at different times, here are the local timings for some popular time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 4:30 am

: 4:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) : 7:30 am

: 7:30 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 1:30 pm

: 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) : 5 pm

: 5 pm Chinese Standard Time (CST) : 7:30 pm

: 7:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST): 8:30 pm

How To Redeem Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Livestream Codes

Players can redeem HSR codes, either in-game or on the official website. The method remains the same, regardless of the platform.

In-Game Redemption

How to redeem codes in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's take a look at how to exchange HSR codes in-game easily:

After opening the game, click on the ... button next to the Character profile and Equilibrium level.

button next to the Character profile and Equilibrium level. Select the Redemption Code option here.

option here. Paste the code in the dialog box.

Click on Confirm to exchange the code.

Use the Official Redeem Code Website

How to redeem on the website (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, Trailblazers can use the official website to exchange codes. Here's how to do so:

Login to the website with your HSR account.

Select your server and confirm your username.

Enter the redeem code, and select Redeem.

Following this, players will soon receive their rewards in their in-game mail.

When Do the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Livestream Codes Expire?

All HSR live stream codes expire after 16 hours of their release, therefore players must exchange them before that so they don't miss out on the rewards.

Check out our other Honkai Star Rail articles: