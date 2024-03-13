Honkai Star Rail 2.2 character Boothill officially revealed

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 is expected to launch in May 2024. This patch will revamp the Penacony region and introduce new characters and events. According to a recent Twitter/X post by HoYoverse, Boothill will debut in Honkai Star Rail version 2.2 alongside the much-awaited Robin.

In this article, we will discuss the details of Boothill that HoYoverse provides in their recent X post.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 drip marketing reveals Boothill

Expand Tweet

As stated in the X post, Boothill will soon make his Honkai Star Rail debut. The character is anticipated to be launched in May 2024, during version 2.2. His official character description says:

"So, here's the thing: someone went and tinkered with my Synesthesia Beacon, so now, all you folks can hear is me and those adorable little troublemakers talkin' like this... cutie, cutie, cutie. Looky here, see?"

In the English dub of Star Rail, Andrew Russell voices Boothill, a character who embodies an exceedingly positive and carefree cyborg cowboy drifting among the stars.

Like Acheron, he belongs to the Galaxy Ranger's Faction and is determined to exact revenge on the despicable by any means necessary. His bold and vivid actions are intended to catch the attention of the Interastral Peace Corporation, the organization he seeks revenge against.

He has the following in-game stats, according to the official teaser:

5-Star rarity

Follows the Path of Hunt

Physical type

We expect more information about this character, which should be released soon.

From the creators of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse comes the free-to-play role-playing game Honkai Star Rail. The video game title utilizes characters from the Honkai Impact series but sets them in a distinct environment. Players assemble a team of up to four people and engage in turn-based combat against invaders from other planets.

On April 26, 2023, Honkai Star Rail became globally available on PC and mobile devices. A few months later, a PlayStation 5 port was also made available.

Check out our other Honkai Star Rail articles:

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 character Robin officially revealed || Honkai Star Rail 2.2 drip marketing schedule and speculations || Honkai Star Rail 2.2 banner leaks: Firefly, new Trailblazer type, and more