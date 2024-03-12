Honkai Star Rail 2.2 character Robin officially revealed

HoYoverse has officially unveiled Robin as the new character coming in Honkai Star Rail's version 2.2 via drip marketing. As a part of the Family faction, Robin has been extremely popular since her first appearance in the 1.6 livestream. Many fans have been awaiting her arrival, and it appears she will finally debut on the Warp banner in the 2.2 update alongside other 4-star units.

This article provides all the information available about Robin in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 drip marketing reveals Robin

In a recent drip marketing post on Honkai Star Rail's official X account, HoYoverse announced that Robin is an upcoming playable character in version 2.2. Originally from the Penacony region, Robin is a beloved cosmic superstar in the game's narrative. She will return to the region in the storyline to perform at the Charmony Festival.

Robin's official character teaser dialogue reads:

"There's a saying — the more demanding the diner, the stronger the skills of the chef... but no matter what others say, I'll always be demanding more from myself."

Robin will be voiced by Alice Himora in the English dub of HSR. Furthermore, Chevy will be behind all her musical performances.

Robin is confirmed to be a 5-star character from the Harmony Path. Similar to other members of the Halovian species, Robin's design features white feathers behind her ears and a halo adorning her head. She wears an extravagant white and purple outfit, suited for a superstar like her.

Robin's drip marketing also revealed the following information about the upcoming character:

Rarity: 5-star

Type: Physical

Path: Harmony

Players can expect this 5-star idol to be released in version 2.2, which is expected to arrive in early May 2024.

HSR is HoYoverse's latest RPG and takes place in an intergalactic setting. It features a turn-based combat system and a wide array of 4-star and 5-star characters.

The title has introduced a new region in the 2.0 update and will explore the narrative in the upcoming patches. Moreover, many new units from the Penacony region, like Robin, are slated to arrive in future versions.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub.