Various Honkai Star Rail leaks have surfaced online, revolving around the upcoming updates. Recently, a credible third-party source, Dimbreath, revealed Robin’s kit to the Honkai Star Rail community. She is one of the upcoming 5-star characters in this space odyssey and will be released after the version 2.0 update.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leaks detail Robin’s kit

Robin's kit was recently revealed on Reddit thanks to a Honkai Star Rail leak from reputable source Dimbreath. The following section lists the leaked kit:

Ultimate: Upon activation, all of her teammates' actions advance, her own aggro is decreased, and her team members' damage is increased. This effect is amplified when Eidolon Six is in use. She also goes into a "disabled" state for the duration of the "countdown," becoming available after it is over. When Robin enters the "disabled" state, if Eidolon one is in possession, her teammates' SPD and DMG increase.

Upon activation, all of her teammates' actions advance, her own aggro is decreased, and her team members' damage is increased. This effect is amplified when Eidolon Six is in use. She also goes into a "disabled" state for the duration of the "countdown," becoming available after it is over. When Robin enters the "disabled" state, if Eidolon one is in possession, her teammates' SPD and DMG increase.

When Robin enters the "disabled" state while holding Eidolon six, it increases the debuff resistance of other allies and removes their debuffs.

Skill: Boosts her teammates' ATK stat for a certain amount of turns. This effect's effectiveness increases when she possesses Eidolon two.

Passive Talent: Robin's teammates gain a CRIT DMG and SPD boost. She can self-heal when her HP is under a certain amount. Robin will also regenerate her energy after each of her allies has taken turns for a certain number of turns.

Robin’s teammates gain a CRIT DMG and SPD boost. She can self-heal when her HP is under a certain amount. Robin will also regenerate her energy after each of her allies has taken turns for a certain number of turns.

Readers should keep in mind that the information presented above was obtained from third-party sources and does not represent the final release of the Honkai Star Rail update. The abilities are largely subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail is an action-adventure, role-playing gacha game published by HoYoverse. The version 1.6 update dropped with two brand-new characters — Ruan Mei and Xueyi. The Simulated Universe and Forgotten Halls, two end-game activities, have also received significant updates, providing copious amounts of Stellar Jades to players who challenge them.

Once the second phase of the ongoing version begins, Trailblazers will also receive the brand-new 5-star Imaginary Hunt character, Dr. Ratio, for free.

